Meet Mirzapur's Saloni Bhabhi

There's music in Neha Sargam's name and she'd like to be known as 'that actor who sings'.

Mirzapur's Saloni Bhabhi's got a melodious voice and an Insta-worthy wardrobe.

Her love for stunning off-duty styles can be witnessed in her post-show selfies and her closet is the perfect blend of the old and the new.

IMAGE: 'Pyaari in sari'! Neha's ethnic fashion game has been really strong.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Sargam/Instagram

IMAGE: When she decides to get flirty in pink.

IMAGE: Yeh Anarkali disco chali! She gives off old-world aesthetics in her traditional wear.

IMAGE: 'Smile for the camera and some more for yourself', she advises, looking pretty in a white Schifilli dress.

IMAGE: Neha makes her trip to Baltimore memorable in a strappy red top and blue jeans.

IMAGE: 'Masakali on the go', she says, as she wins the floral trend.