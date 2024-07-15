News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Mirzapur's Saloni Bhabhi

Meet Mirzapur's Saloni Bhabhi

By REDIFF STYLE
July 15, 2024 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

There's music in Neha Sargam's name and she'd like to be known as 'that actor who sings'. 

Mirzapur's Saloni Bhabhi's got a melodious voice and an Insta-worthy wardrobe. 

Her love for stunning off-duty styles can be witnessed in her post-show selfies and her closet is the perfect blend of the old and the new. 

IMAGE: 'Pyaari in sari'! Neha's ethnic fashion game has been really strong. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Sargam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When she decides to get flirty in pink. 

 

IMAGE: Yeh Anarkali disco chali! She gives off old-world aesthetics in her traditional wear. 

 

IMAGE: 'Smile for the camera and some more for yourself', she advises, looking pretty in a white Schifilli dress. 

 

IMAGE: Neha makes her trip to Baltimore memorable in a strappy red top and blue jeans. 

 

IMAGE: 'Masakali on the go', she says, as she wins the floral trend.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Krithi's Happy, Happy Glow
Krithi's Happy, Happy Glow
Taapsee Knows How To Have Fun
Taapsee Knows How To Have Fun
Tasneem Is That Cute Girl Next Door Who...
Tasneem Is That Cute Girl Next Door Who...
Wholesale inflation: Costly veggies play spoilsport
Wholesale inflation: Costly veggies play spoilsport
Is Lamine Yamal The Next Messi?
Is Lamine Yamal The Next Messi?
Gig workers Bill: Unease among startups
Gig workers Bill: Unease among startups
RIL net may see sequential dip
RIL net may see sequential dip

More like this

Why Aparna Loves Saris

Why Aparna Loves Saris

What's Making Niharika Konidela Smile?

What's Making Niharika Konidela Smile?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances