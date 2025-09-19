Odisha's Favourite Kakara Pitha Recipe

Kakara Pitha is a traditional Odia deep-fried sweet dumpling, often made during festivals and special occasions.

It is stuffed with a sweet coconut filling and flavoured with cardamom. It can be stored for later use for a long time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhransuphotography/Wikimedia Commons

Shristi Sahoo presents a simple recipe to make Kakara Pitha at home.

Kakara Pitha

Serves: 6-7

Ingredients

1 cup suji or semolina

1½ cups water

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp ghee

Pinch of salt

Oil or ghee for deep frying

For the filling:

1 cup grated coconut

½ cup jaggery or sugar

½ tsp elaichi or cardamom powder

1 tbsp chopped nuts, like cashews, almonds, optional

1 tbsp raisins, optional

Method

For the dough:

Heat water in a saucepan over medium heat and add the sugar, ghee, salt.

Once the water starts boiling, lower the heat and gradually add the semolina, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Cook for 2-3 minutes until the mixture thickens and develops a dough-like consistency.

Take off heat and let cool slightly.

Knead the dough until smooth

Keep aside, covered with a damp kitchen towel.

For the filling:

In a saucepan, heat the grated coconut with the jaggery or sugar over low heat until the jaggery melts and mixes well with the coconut.

Add the cardamom powder, chopped nuts, raisins.

Mix well and cook for another minute.

Take off heat, keep aside allowing the mixture to cool.

Assembly and frying: