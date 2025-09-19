Odisha's Favourite Kakara Pitha Recipe

Kakara Pitha is a traditional Odia deep-fried sweet dumpling, often made during festivals and special occasions.
It is stuffed with a sweet coconut filling and flavoured with cardamom. It can be stored for later use for a long time.
Shristi Sahoo presents a simple recipe to make Kakara Pitha at home.
Kakara Pitha
Serves: 6-7
Ingredients
- 1 cup suji or semolina
- 1½ cups water
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp ghee
- Pinch of salt
- Oil or ghee for deep frying
For the filling:
- 1 cup grated coconut
- ½ cup jaggery or sugar
- ½ tsp elaichi or cardamom powder
- 1 tbsp chopped nuts, like cashews, almonds, optional
- 1 tbsp raisins, optional
Method
For the dough:
- Heat water in a saucepan over medium heat and add the sugar, ghee, salt.
Once the water starts boiling, lower the heat and gradually add the semolina, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
Cook for 2-3 minutes until the mixture thickens and develops a dough-like consistency.
Take off heat and let cool slightly.
Knead the dough until smooth
Keep aside, covered with a damp kitchen towel.
For the filling:
- In a saucepan, heat the grated coconut with the jaggery or sugar over low heat until the jaggery melts and mixes well with the coconut.
Add the cardamom powder, chopped nuts, raisins.
Mix well and cook for another minute.
Take off heat, keep aside allowing the mixture to cool.
Assembly and frying:
- Take a small portion of the dough -- 1½-inch diameter ball -- and flatten it into a small disc.
Place a spoonful of the coconut filling in the centre.
Fold the edges and shape it into a ball or slightly flatten it into a disc and repeat for the rest of the dough and the filling.
- Heat the oil or ghee in a saucepan or a kadhai over medium heat.
Fry the dumplings in batches until golden brown and crisp.
Drain onto a paper towel-lined.
- Serve at room temperature.
It pairs well with Odia Dalma or as a festive treat.