Jasmin, Pratibha, Katrina Are Ready For A Hot Summer

Off-shoulder dresses are the ultimate wardrobe must-have for anyone looking for a flirty yet sophisticated vibe.

Whether you're heading to a beachside brunch, a wedding or a fun night out, this outfit instantly elevates your look. It makes for great summer wear as well; a delicious way to beat the heat.

Get ready to let your shoulders breathe and turn heads at the same time.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif looks like the belle of the ball in her embellished gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan is summer ready in an ethereal white bodycon dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan /Instagram

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi rocks a breezy white cotton dress featuring an off-shoulder corset top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde lights up the scene in a fiery red bodycon dress, pairing it flawlessly with wavy locks that could make even the ocean waves pause. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta's pink ombre dress is a pastel dream come to life. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh spices up her already stunning sleek black dress with gorgeous gold accessories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Riddhima Pandit's black embellished gown is a beautiful doff at the glittering night sky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Pandit/Instagram

IMAGE: Jasmin Walia's white lacy corset dress is a dose of romance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Walia/Instagram

