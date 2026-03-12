HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Debuts March 13 With 3 Cameras

March 12, 2026 10:31 IST

The high-end Nothing (4a) Pro handset draws its design influence from the flagship Phone 3.

It showcases a three-lens camera setup paired with the distinctive Glyph Matrix lighting. The device incorporates a micro-LED panel that delivers a more intelligent and visually dynamic approach to alerts and notifications.

Find out if the hype about Nothing (4a) Pro is true...

Nothing 4a pro Display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Nothing

1. Display

It features a 6.83-inch flexible AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 30-144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling, up to 5000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Nothing 4a pro Processor

2. Processor

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor built on a 4 nm process, paired with an Adreno 722 graphics unit. It operates on Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16, and is available with 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5X memory alongside 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal capacity.

Nothing 4a pro Camera

3. Camera

The handset includes a three-lens camera system, consisting of a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, 50 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front-facing shooter.

Nothing 4a pro IP Rating

4. IP Rating

The handset carries an IP65 certification for protection against moisture and particles, and includes two SIM card trays.

Nothing 4a pro Battery

5. Battery

A 5,400 mAh power cell supported by 50W fast wired charging.

Nothing 4a pro other features

6. Other Features

It also offers an under-screen optical fingerprint reader, a USB-C connector for charging and data transfer, along with dual audio speakers.

Nothing 4a pro Price

7. Price

The 4a Pro model is offered in three finishes -- black, pink and silver. It is sold in three configurations: 8 GB memory with 128 GB storage for ₹39,999, 8 GB memory with 256 GB storage for ₹42,999, and 12 GB memory paired with 256 GB storage for ₹45,999.

REDIFF GADGETS

