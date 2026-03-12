Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Debuts March 13 With 3 Cameras

The high-end Nothing (4a) Pro handset draws its design influence from the flagship Phone 3.

It showcases a three-lens camera setup paired with the distinctive Glyph Matrix lighting. The device incorporates a micro-LED panel that delivers a more intelligent and visually dynamic approach to alerts and notifications.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Nothing

1. Display

It features a 6.83-inch flexible AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 30-144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling, up to 5000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

2. Processor

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor built on a 4 nm process, paired with an Adreno 722 graphics unit. It operates on Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16, and is available with 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5X memory alongside 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal capacity.

3. Camera

The handset includes a three-lens camera system, consisting of a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, 50 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front-facing shooter.

4. IP Rating

The handset carries an IP65 certification for protection against moisture and particles, and includes two SIM card trays.

5. Battery

A 5,400 mAh power cell supported by 50W fast wired charging.

6. Other Features

It also offers an under-screen optical fingerprint reader, a USB-C connector for charging and data transfer, along with dual audio speakers.

7. Price

The 4a Pro model is offered in three finishes -- black, pink and silver. It is sold in three configurations: 8 GB memory with 128 GB storage for ₹39,999, 8 GB memory with 256 GB storage for ₹42,999, and 12 GB memory paired with 256 GB storage for ₹45,999.