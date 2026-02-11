Latest Launched Mobile Phones in India -- New Models 2026

From flagship rivals to strong mid-range contenders, here's a look at the latest mobile phones available in India, what they offer, how much they cost, and who should consider buying them.

Hot Mobiles Launched in 2026

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is intended solely for representational purposes. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.

The Indian smartphone market continues to evolve fast in 2026, with new devices combining powerful performance, creative camera capabilities, long battery life and value-for-money propositions.

From flagship rivals to strong mid-range contenders, here's a look at the latest mobile phones available in India, what they offer, how much they cost, and who should consider buying them.

Latest mobile phones

1. Oppo Reno15 Pro 5G

IMAGE: Oppo Reno15 Pro 5G Photograph: Kind courtesy Oppo.com

Price: Starts around Rs 67,999

Specs: MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, 12GB RAM, 200MP triple rear camera, 6.78" FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

USP: Big-sensor 200MP camera and premium display make this one of the best mobile phones for photography and content creation.

Who should buy: Ideal for users who prioritise camera quality, smooth performance and long software support in a flagship device.

2. OPPO A6 Pro 5G

IMAGE: OPPO A6 Pro 5G Photograph: Kind courtesy Oppo.com

Price: Around Rs 22,999-Rs 24,900

Specs: MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants; 50MP camera, 6.75" HD LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 7000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, splash-resistant design.

USP: Massive 7000mAh battery and 5G connectivity at a budget price.

Who should buy: Great choice for daily users and students who want long battery life and 5G performance on moderate budget.

3. Motorola Signature

IMAGE: Motorola Signature Photograph: Kind courtesy Motorola.in

Price: Around Rs 59,999

Specs: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB variants; 50MP triple rear camera, 6.8" Super HD Extreme AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, 5200mAh battery with 90W fast charging, IP69/IP68 underwater protection; MIL-STD 810H.

USP: Sleek premium design and top-tier camera system with Sony LYTIA sensors.

Who should buy: A good pick for photography lovers and power users who want flagship-level performance and future-ready software support.

4. vivo X200T

IMAGE: vivo X200T Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivo.com

Price: From around Rs 59,999 (base 12GB/256GB), up to approx Rs 69,999 for higher storage

Specs: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants; 50MP triple rear camera, 6.67" 2800x1260 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6200mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge + 40W Wireless FlashCharge, IP68/IP69 dust and water resistant.

USP: Balanced performance and camera quality for everyday tasks and multimedia.

Who should buy: Users looking for a well-rounded mid-range phone with strong specs and premium feel.

5. Vivo X300 5G

IMAGE: Vivo X300 5G Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivo.com

Price: Around Rs 75,999

Specs: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB and 16GB/512GB variants; 200MP triple rear camera, 6.31" 2640 × 1216 AMOLED display, 6040mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge, IP68/IP69 dust and water resistant.

USP: Excellent camera prowess and premium hardware make it one of the latest best mobile phones in its category.

Who should buy: Best suited for mobile photographers and power users who want flagship-class features without flagship pricing.

6. OnePlus 15R

IMAGE: OnePlus 15R Photograph: Kind courtesy OnePlus.in

Price: Around Rs 47,999 - Rs 52,999

Specs: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants; 50MP rear camera, 6.83" FHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate, 7400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, IP68/IP69 dust and water resistant.

USP: Strong performance and huge battery with smooth display responsiveness.

Who should buy: Gamers and heavy users who need responsive performance and long battery life for extended usage.

7. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G

IMAGE: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Photograph: Kind courtesy Samsung.com

Price: Starting near Rs 12,499(Sale start on 17th Feb)

Specs: MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants; 50MP rear camera, 6.74" HD+ PLS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, IP54 splash and dust resistant.

USP: Exceptional value-for-money 5G smartphone with long battery life.

Who should buy: Budget buyers and first-time smartphone owners looking for essential 5G features without a high price.

Verdict: What's Right for You?

Best camera and flagship performance: Motorola Signature, Vivo X300 5G, Oppo Reno15 Pro 5G

Motorola Signature, Vivo X300 5G, Oppo Reno15 Pro 5G Excellent battery life & value: OPPO A6 Pro 5G, OnePlus 15R

OPPO A6 Pro 5G, OnePlus 15R Balanced mid-range choice: Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T Best budget 5G pick: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G

Whether you want power, photography, battery life, or sheer value, the latest launched mobile phones in India - 2026 offer something for every user segment.

