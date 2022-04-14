9 Tips To Stay FIT Even On A Busy Day

When you shift your thinking from being work-focused to being health conscious, your decisions and plans will automatically fall in place, points out Shivjeet Ghatge, CEO, StepSetGo, a fitness start-up.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.com

As the business environment becomes more and more dynamic, the work-life of professionals across industries has become increasingly hectic.

Modern-day business owners and working professionals have packed schedules.

In most cases, their business demands them to travel frequently.

Such hustles and bustles of everyday life make focusing on health and fitness difficult.

People often neglect their workouts with the mindset that their work is more important. However, it is unfair to your body.

In the long run, if you do not stay fit, it will start impacting your professional productivity too.

Here are some ways you can squeeze in a workout on a hectic day without significantly altering your entire schedule:

1. Set smart goals

How many times have you skipped your exercise routine due to reasons such as wanting to go home early after a long day or getting pulled into a last-minute work call?

If you think from a perspective that you should exercise daily at a specific time slot, you will soon find it difficult to keep up.

Set achievable targets. Begin with a plan of exercising at least four times a week.

Do not restrict yourself to a specific time slot. Whenever you get time throughout the day, indulge in a quick 20-30 minutes workout session.

2. Walk

Walking is considered one of the best forms of exercise. It helps you stay active and burn unwanted calories.

The best part about brisk walking is that you can do it anywhere anytime.

For example, while attending phone calls, make sure you are constantly on the move.

If you live near your office, leave a little early and walk the distance. Do the same for nearby meetings.

You can even download apps that track your step count and analyse your overall health.

3. Be creative

Today, not all meetings happen in closed board rooms or halls.

Clients and business owners have started taking a more relaxed approach and are meeting at places like cafes and restaurants.

You can switch things up by pairing your next one with a mini-golf or squash session.

While going for lunch or dinner, pick venues that serve healthy meals. Avoid consuming oily and greasy items.

4. Change your thinking

A large number of new-age start-ups and business owners prioritise their work.

While it is a good thing to focus on your roles and responsibilities, it makes no sense to neglect your health.

5. Prioritise your well-being.

Work around your schedule to make space for activities that are critical for your health.

When you shift your thinking from being work-focused to being health-conscious, your decisions and plans will automatically fall in place.

6. Make it fun

If you engage in a physical activity that does not entice you, you will never be motivated to workout.

When it comes to knocking things off your list, an exercise routine that you don’t enjoy will be the easiest to ignore.

Therefore, look for routines or activities that pique your interest.

You don't have to go to the gym to stay fit. There are plenty of other options like playing a sport, joining a dance class or learning martial arts that will help you stay active and also keep you in good shape.

7. Make your weekends productive

Some weeks are more hectic than others.

There are days when people are so busy that they lose track of time.

In such cases, it is difficult to stick to your workout regime.

If you have missed your exercise routine for most days during the week, compensate for it by making your weekends more productive.

Don't waste your time by procrastinating or lazing around.

You can even top up your daily workout by going for a walk or signing up for a dance class with your friends and family. Such activities will keep you active and add to your dwindling calorie count.

8. Modify your schedule

Over the years, the staying-up-late culture has become popular.

However, if you can try and sleep 30 minutes before your regular schedule and wake up 30 minutes earlier, you can easily squeeze in a few minutes of workout before work.

After all, it is rightly said 'early to bed, early to rise, make a man healthy, wealthy and wise.'

9. Be consistent

When it comes to physical fitness, consistency is key.

You cannot exercise for a week, forget about it for the next two, and expect miraculous results.

You must be regular with your workouts. This does not mean that if you do not complete 30 minutes of your regime daily, you will never be fit.

Experts suggest that even a small amount of regular physical activity gives good results and is helpful.

On the days you cannot complete your workout regime, instead of skipping it, simply reduce the duration of your workout.