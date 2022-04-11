Entrepreneurs, Learn To Eat The Frog!

'Eat that frog' implies that you do a daunting task first so it is out of your way and doesn't stress you, advises Dr Deep Lalvani, founder, Sublime Life, a sustainable beauty care brand.

Productivity is the key to every entrepreneur's life.

However, in this constant need to be productive and meet daily targets, one tends to lose out on the work-life balance that we so strongly advocate for our employees/teams to follow.

It becomes essential for us to realise that no matter how many investors or how much we have, our health remains at the centre of our life and business.

It may not seem very difficult to pull long hours at work, sleep less, and even skip meals at times to make sure your work is done and business does not suffer. But failing to take care of yourself can have far-reaching effects on your business.

Your health has to be a significant priority, and there are things you can take into consideration daily and improve your overall health.

So, if you want to take care of your most precious asset -- your health -- then please consider following these tips:

1. Invest in habits and hobbies

The first and most important tip is to understand that balance is key.

While your work makes you happy mentally, you also need to stay in touch with activities and hobbies that make you physically and mentally healthy.

It could be baking, swimming, music, a good run or a walk, but it has to be something that keeps you active and makes you happy and satisfied.

2. 'Eat that frog'

It is important to learn how to prioritise your tasks, whether it's professional or personal.

'Eat that frog' basically implies that you do a daunting task first so it is out of your way and doesn't stress you.

Make a list of things with regards to their priority and follow it.

Another thing you need to accept is that even as an entrepreneur/owner of a business, you most certainly cannot be present in all places.

Divide and delegate work to employees, so you don't end up stressing yourself.

3. Substantial eating

For your brain to function efficiently you have to think about the impact specific foods will have on your physical and mental state.

Eating well does not only keep your body healthy, but also promotes sharper thinking, builds immunity, and protects you from common illnesses.

Clean eating can have many benefits on your mind, body and skin.

Along my journey, I have realised how mental and physical well-being is not only dependent on each other but a lot of your success also depends on it.

If you look closely at the bigger picture, taking a little care of yourself every day will save you from falling sick and being away from work for a substantial period of time.

The key elements to maintaining a work-life balance? Eating right, staying healthy, prioritising tasks, engaging in hobbies, taking breaks and keep smiling.