5 Healthy Asanas For Kids

Sabrina Merchant explains how yoga can help children deal with stress, fatigue and also improve their focus.

With schools re-opening across the country, children are bound to have so many mixed emotions and feelings within them as they make this transition back to school.

Regular yoga and exercise will help children release stress and create self awareness. It will also keep them calm and relaxed while filling their minds with positive energy.

Let us prepare our kids for school by practicing these simple yoga poses with them at home.

1. Cat Pose

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy Sabrina Merchant

How to do it

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Make sure your knees are set directly below your hips and your wrists, elbows and shoulders are in line and perpendicular to the floor. Centre your head in a neutral position, eyes looking at the floor.

Round your spine toward the ceiling, making sure to keep your shoulders and knees in position. Release your head towards the floor, but don't force your chin to your chest.

Come back to neutral tabletop position on your hands and knees.

Benefits

Calms the mind and helps improve focus and coordination

Restores and relieves stress and anxiety

Stretches back and neck and improves posture

Strengthens muscles

2. Cow Pose

How to do it

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Make sure your knees are set directly below your hips and your wrists, elbows and shoulders are in line and perpendicular to the floor. Centre your head in a neutral position, eyes looking at the floor.

Inhale deeply while curving your lower back and bringing your head up, tilting your pelvis up like a cow.

Come back to neutral tabletop position on your hands and knees.

Benefits

Releases tension from upper body

Restores and relieves stress and anxiety

Improves posture

Strengthens muscles

3. Down Dog Pose

Deservedly one of yoga's most widely recognised pose, this pose offers the ultimate, all over, rejuvenating stretch.

How to do it

Start in an all fours position, with your hips above your knees and shoulders above your wrists.

Bring your hands slightly forwards of your shoulders, with your middle finger pointing forward, spread your fingers.

Tuck your toes under , lift your knees and push your hips up and. back into the air. Keep your arms straight, your head and neck relaxed away from your shoulders.

Press your hips back as you stretch your heels down toward the floor.

Lower back down to the start pose and by bringing your knees back on the ground and sit back on your heels.

Benefits

Strengthens the whole body -- upper body, arms, shoulders, abdomen and legs.

Stretches the back of the body, ankles, calves, hamstrings, spine.

Calms the mind.

Stimulates blood circulation.

4. Happy Baby Pose

How to do it

Lie on your back and lift your feet in the air as if you are going to walk on the ceiling.

Bend your knees bring it close to your body.

Grab the inner soles of your feet with your palm.

Pull your feet downward so that your knees come in towards your armpits.

Allow your body to gently rock side-to-side.

When you are done, slowly release your legs to the floor.

Benefits

Improves mobility in the hips.

Gently stretches the hamstrings.

Calms the mind.

Strengthens the arms

5. Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is a basic practice in yoga, traditionally done to warm up for more difficult poses and also provides an opportunity to express gratitude to the sun for sustaining life on this planet.

It is a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses.

Besides being a great cardiovascular workout, Surya Namaskar is also known to have an immensely positive impact on the body and mind.

Please watch the video to understand the basic steps and follow it at home:

Benefits

Improved blood circulation

Increasing fitness

Benefits the skin and hair

Anti-anxiety

Optimised metabolism

Sabrina Merchant is a certified kids yoga expert and founder of Li'l Yogis. She has authored the book Ocean Yoga which introduces yoga to children.

