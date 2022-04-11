8 Habits To Keep Your HEART HEALTHY

Dr Anant Pandhare, medical director, Dr Hedgewar Hospital, suggests how daily habits can help you improve your heart health.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ketut Subiyanto /Pexels.com

A healthy heart is a sign of a healthy body.

When the body is under any kind of stress or when our sleep cycle is disturbed, you'll notice an immediate change in blood pressure.

If you continue to follow an unhealthy lifestyle, gradually, it will affect the normal functioning of the heart and other body parts leading to unwanted illnesses and health disorders.

Several studies pointed out how 1 in five young adults in India are at an increased risk of hypertension, cardiac arrest and cardiovascular diseases due to poor lifestyle, smoking habits, obesity and lack of physical activity.

According to Dr Anant Pandhare, medical director, Dr Hedgewar Hospital, BAVP (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidakiya Pratishthan, a charitable trust in Aurangabad, Maharashtra), "If you don't smoke cigarettes for a year, you can reduce your risk of heart attack by 50 percent as compared to individuals who smoke."

Similarly, if you can learn to identify the things that stress you and manage them positively, you end up putting less pressure on your mind, heart and overall body.

"Think in the present; live in the present. Develop your own habits to relieve stress," suggests Dr Pandhare.

Watch the video in which Dr Anant Pandhare lists 8 simple habits you can follow for a healthier heart and a positive life:

