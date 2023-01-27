Taapsee Or Rakul: Who Wore The Look Better? Vote!

Cut from the same cloth!

Actually.

Taapsee Pannu's sunny, sankranti-sh sari and Rakul Singh's graceful anarkali set have the same print.

Which look do you like better?

Photographs: Kind courtesy House of Hiya/Instagram

The earthy tapestry of twirling, floating leaves and florals in blue, pink and beige on Taapsee's The House of Hiya satin sari is like looking out the window at a landscape of our spring season of Vasant Ritu.

The embellished blouse, her sleek, centre-parted bun and the choker of diamonds and emeralds double the chic.

Rakul gravitated to the same or similar print and seasonal hawa for a kalidar suit.

Her blush pink dupatta was a force of its own.

Nearly invisible makeup and open hair went with the flow.

We ask you, dear readers, who won your heart?

Love Taapsee's sari or Rakul's contemporary garb?

Take the poll and vote for your favourite look.