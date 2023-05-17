Nia Sharma's Summer Street Styles

As the temperatures get crueller, laws of both physics and meteorology state that hemlines will rise proportionately.

Reports just in chronicle that hems are indeed creeping up, up, up, advancing at a smart pace of 0.01 cmph.

Always respectful of science, Nia Sharma's skirts are becoming itsy-ier and bitsy-ier by the day.

The reigning rani of summer street-style, Nia Sharma has a look up her sleeve for every day of miserable May that will cheer you up.

She owns a delightfully sumptuous range of little-little minis and short-short shorts that are as refreshing to view as a tall drink of chilled lassi.

IMAGE: Kya baat hain!

Like Nia's half-dressed up, half-dressed down look?

Denim shorts rule year-round, and doling out fashion gyan, the actor, who is a recipient of lotsa Internet Wala Love, declares on Instagram, 'The most basic is the most effective at times.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Okay, now she's too hot for summer.

Look away or your eyeballs will sizzle too.

Nia is devastating in a tiny black skirt, pink sports bra -- her tan and figure so enviable -- and a matching hula hoop standing by. Or 'husn ka khajana' as a fan remarks.

These kind of separates let you sweat and glow saath-saath and that skirt is an anytime throw-on-and-go item.

IMAGE: The white boots are back to add party spirit to her frilly skirt-blouse getup.

Posing with her mother and the magnetic Mumbai night skyline, she says 'I gotta it from my Mama', referring either to her looks or love of fashion.

Nia's thigh-grazing lacey ensemble is the kind of summer wardrobe lifeline we need right NOW!

IMAGE: D-E-A-D-L-Y.

Is she about to zoom off into the horizon on a Yamaha?

Now you know why she was always so successful a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Bodysuits and low-rise pants are a lethal combination!

What could pass off as a wardrobe malfunction is Nia's bold take at risque fashion.

IMAGE: The cherubic, cho-sweet pink-and-white dolly fashion does as much for her as the previous black khatroo avatar.

The undeserving car park gets to play spectator to her leggy display in a mini skirt that barely covers a fraction of her femurs, worn with a cleavage-plunging, tasseled bustier and white boots on repeat.

She obviously lives in her 1970s Hindi film hero boots.