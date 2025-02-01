New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much

Curious? Find out how much you will save...

The new tax regime proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for FY 2025-26 introduces significant changes aimed at simplifying the tax structure and providing relief to taxpayers across various income brackets.

The key highlights include no tax on income up to Rs 1,200,000 and a standard deduction of Rs 75,000 applicable to all taxpayers.

The tax rates are structured progressively, with higher rates applied to higher income slabs. This new regime is designed to benefit middle-income earners the most, offering substantial savings compared to the previous tax structure.

Tax illustrations, Kind Courtesy Anil Rego, CEO, RightHorizons

Table 1: Tax Slabs and Rates for FY 2025-26

This table outlines the new tax slabs and corresponding rates under the proposed regime:

Annual Income Tax Rate FY25-26 Rs 0-400000 0% Rs 400000-800000 5% Rs 800000-1200000 10% Rs 1200000-1600000 15% Rs 1600000-2000000 20% Rs 2000000-2400000 25% More than Rs 2400000 30%

Benefit: Taxpayers with income up to Rs 1,200,000 will pay no tax, and those in higher brackets will benefit from the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, reducing their taxable income.

Table 2: Tax Payable for Rs 1,600,000 Annual Income

Tax Payable for annual income of Rs.16,00,000 - FY 25-26 Annual Income Rs 1,600,000 Standard Deduction Rs 75,000 Taxable Income Rs 1,525,000 0-400000 Rs 0 400000-800000 Rs 20,000 800000-1200000 Rs 40,000 1200000-1600000 Rs 48,750 Tax Payable Rs 108,750 Health & Education Cess Rs 4,350 Total Tax Payable Rs 113,100

As per the new tax rates (see Table 1):

The first block of Rs 4 lakh is exempted from tax

The second block of Rs 4 lakh -- over and above the first block of Rs 4 lakh which is exempt from tax – is charged at 5% (5% of Rs 4 lakh comes to Rs 20,000)

10% tax is levied on the third block of Rs 4 lakh (10% of Rs 4 lakh is Rs 40,000)

15% tax is levied on the fourth block of Rs 4 lakh (15% of Rs 3,25,000 lakh -- considering the standard deduction of Rs 75,000 taxable income comes to Rs 15,25,000 and the taxable income for fourth block of Rs 4 lakh comes down to Rs 325,000 -- translates to Rs 48,750)

Note: The calculations for rest of the income brackets that are to follow in the succeeding tables are done considering these factors.

Benefit: Taxpayers in this bracket will save on the standard deduction and pay a reduced tax amount due to the progressive tax rates up to Rs 113,100.

Table 3: Tax Payable for Rs 2,000,000 Annual Income:

Tax Payable for annual income of Rs 2,000,000 - FY 25-26 Annual Income Rs 2,000,000 Standard Deduction Rs 75,000 Taxable Income Rs 1,925,000 0-400000 Rs 0 400000-800000 Rs 20,000 800000-1200000 Rs 40,000 1200000-1600000 Rs 60,000 1600000-2000000 Rs 65,000 Tax Payable Rs 185,000 Health & Education Cess Rs 7,400 Total Tax Payable Rs 192,400

Benefit: The standard deduction and lower tax rates for initial slabs result in considerable tax savings for individuals in this income bracket of Rs 192,400 including health and education cess.

Table 4: Tax Payable for Rs 2,400,000 Annual Income

Tax Payable for annual income of Rs 2,400,000 - FY 25-26 Annual Income Rs 2,400,000 Standard Deduction Rs 75,000 Taxable Income Rs 2,325,000 0-400000 Rs 0 400000-800000 Rs 20,000 800000-1200000 Rs 40,000 1200000-1600000 Rs 60,000 1600000-2000000 Rs 80,000 2000000-2400000 Rs 81,250 Tax Payable Rs 281,250 Health & Education Cess Rs 11,250 Total Tax Payable Rs 292,500

Benefit: Taxpayers in this bracket benefit from the standard deduction and the structured tax rates, leading to lower overall tax liability of Rs 292,500 including health and education cess.

Table 5: Tax Payable for Rs 3,000,000 Annual Income

Tax Payable for annual income of Rs 3,000,000 - FY 25-26 Annual Income Rs 3,000,000 Standard Deduction Rs 75,000 Taxable Income Rs 2,925,000 0-400000 Rs 0 400000-800000 Rs 20,000 800000-1200000 Rs 40,000 1200000-1600000 Rs 60,000 1600000-2000000 Rs 80,000 2000000-2400000 Rs 100,000 >2400000 Rs 157,500 Tax Payable Rs 457,500 Health & Education Cess Rs 18,300 Total Tax Payable Rs 475,800

Benefit: Despite higher income, the standard deduction and progressive tax rates ensure that the tax burden is mitigated -- compared to previous regimes -- to Rs 475,800 including health and education cess.

Table 6: Tax Payable for Rs 3,500,000 Annual Income





Tax Payable for annual income of Rs 3,500,000 - FY 25-26 Annual Income Rs 3,500,000 Standard Deduction Rs 75,000 Taxable Income Rs 3,425,000 0-400000 Rs 0 400000-800000 Rs 20,000 800000-1200000 Rs 40,000 1200000-1600000 Rs 60,000 1600000-2000000 Rs 80,000 2000000-2400000 Rs 100,000 >2400000 Rs 307,500 Tax Payable Rs 607,500 Health & Education Cess Rs 24,300 Total Tax Payable Rs 631,800

Benefit: High-income earners also benefit from the standard deduction, although the tax payable increases progressively with tax of Rs 631,800 including housing and education cess.

The new tax regime offers substantial benefits to taxpayers, especially those in the middle-income brackets.

The introduction of a standard deduction and the progressive tax rates ensure that individuals across various income levels experience reduced tax liabilities, making the new regime more attractive for a wide range of taxpayers.