HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much

New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much

By PRASANNA D ZORE
5 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 19:26 IST

x

Curious? Find out how much you will save...

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The new tax regime proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for FY 2025-26 introduces significant changes aimed at simplifying the tax structure and providing relief to taxpayers across various income brackets.

The key highlights include no tax on income up to Rs 1,200,000 and a standard deduction of Rs 75,000 applicable to all taxpayers.

 

The tax rates are structured progressively, with higher rates applied to higher income slabs. This new regime is designed to benefit middle-income earners the most, offering substantial savings compared to the previous tax structure.

Tax illustrations, Kind Courtesy Anil Rego, CEO, RightHorizons 

Table 1: Tax Slabs and Rates for FY 2025-26

This table outlines the new tax slabs and corresponding rates under the proposed regime:

Annual IncomeTax Rate FY25-26
Rs 0-400000 0%
Rs 400000-800000 5%
Rs 800000-1200000 10%
Rs 1200000-1600000 15%
Rs 1600000-2000000 20%
Rs 2000000-2400000 25%
More than Rs 2400000 30%

Benefit: Taxpayers with income up to Rs 1,200,000 will pay no tax, and those in higher brackets will benefit from the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, reducing their taxable income.

Table 2: Tax Payable for Rs 1,600,000 Annual Income

Tax Payable for annual income of Rs.16,00,000 - FY 25-26
Annual Income Rs 1,600,000
Standard Deduction Rs 75,000
Taxable Income Rs 1,525,000
0-400000 Rs 0
400000-800000 Rs 20,000
800000-1200000 Rs 40,000
1200000-1600000 Rs 48,750
Tax Payable Rs 108,750
Health & Education Cess Rs 4,350
Total Tax Payable Rs 113,100

As per the new tax rates (see Table 1):

  • The first block of Rs 4 lakh is exempted from tax
  • The second block of Rs 4 lakh -- over and above the first block of Rs 4 lakh which is exempt from tax – is charged at 5% (5% of Rs 4 lakh comes to Rs 20,000)
  • 10% tax is levied on the third block of Rs 4 lakh (10% of Rs 4 lakh is Rs 40,000)
  • 15% tax is levied on the fourth block of Rs 4 lakh (15% of Rs 3,25,000 lakh -- considering the standard deduction of Rs 75,000 taxable income comes to Rs 15,25,000 and the taxable income for fourth block of Rs 4 lakh comes down to Rs 325,000 -- translates to Rs 48,750)

Note: The calculations for rest of the income brackets that are to follow in the succeeding tables are done considering these factors.

Benefit: Taxpayers in this bracket will save on the standard deduction and pay a reduced tax amount due to the progressive tax rates up to Rs 113,100.

Table 3: Tax Payable for Rs 2,000,000 Annual Income:

Tax Payable for annual income of Rs 2,000,000 - FY 25-26
Annual Income Rs 2,000,000
Standard Deduction Rs 75,000
Taxable Income Rs 1,925,000
0-400000 Rs 0
400000-800000 Rs 20,000
800000-1200000 Rs 40,000
1200000-1600000 Rs 60,000
1600000-2000000 Rs 65,000
Tax Payable Rs 185,000
Health & Education Cess Rs 7,400
Total Tax Payable Rs 192,400

Benefit: The standard deduction and lower tax rates for initial slabs result in considerable tax savings for individuals in this income bracket of Rs 192,400 including health and education cess.

Table 4: Tax Payable for Rs 2,400,000 Annual Income

Tax Payable for annual income of Rs 2,400,000 - FY 25-26
Annual Income Rs 2,400,000
Standard Deduction Rs 75,000
Taxable Income Rs 2,325,000
0-400000 Rs 0
400000-800000 Rs 20,000
800000-1200000 Rs 40,000
1200000-1600000 Rs 60,000
1600000-2000000 Rs 80,000
2000000-2400000 Rs 81,250
Tax Payable Rs 281,250
Health & Education Cess Rs 11,250
Total Tax Payable Rs 292,500

Benefit: Taxpayers in this bracket benefit from the standard deduction and the structured tax rates, leading to lower overall tax liability of Rs 292,500 including health and education cess.

Table 5: Tax Payable for Rs 3,000,000 Annual Income

Tax Payable for annual income of Rs 3,000,000 - FY 25-26
Annual Income Rs 3,000,000
Standard Deduction Rs 75,000
Taxable Income Rs 2,925,000
0-400000 Rs 0
400000-800000 Rs 20,000
800000-1200000 Rs 40,000
1200000-1600000 Rs 60,000
1600000-2000000 Rs 80,000
2000000-2400000 Rs 100,000
>2400000 Rs 157,500
Tax Payable Rs 457,500
Health & Education Cess Rs 18,300
Total Tax Payable Rs 475,800

Benefit: Despite higher income, the standard deduction and progressive tax rates ensure that the tax burden is mitigated -- compared to previous regimes -- to Rs 475,800 including health and education cess.

Table 6: Tax Payable for Rs 3,500,000 Annual Income

Tax Payable for annual income of Rs 3,500,000 - FY 25-26
Annual Income Rs 3,500,000
Standard Deduction Rs 75,000
Taxable Income Rs 3,425,000
0-400000 Rs 0
400000-800000 Rs 20,000
800000-1200000 Rs 40,000
1200000-1600000 Rs 60,000
1600000-2000000 Rs 80,000
2000000-2400000 Rs 100,000
>2400000 Rs 307,500
Tax Payable Rs 607,500
Health & Education Cess Rs 24,300
Total Tax Payable Rs 631,800

Benefit: High-income earners also benefit from the standard deduction, although the tax payable increases progressively with tax of Rs 631,800 including housing and education cess.

The new tax regime offers substantial benefits to taxpayers, especially those in the middle-income brackets.

The introduction of a standard deduction and the progressive tax rates ensure that individuals across various income levels experience reduced tax liabilities, making the new regime more attractive for a wide range of taxpayers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PRASANNA D ZORE / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 8th Budget!
Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 8th Budget!
No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime
No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime
Budget 2025: What is costlier, what is cheaper
Budget 2025: What is costlier, what is cheaper
House-owners can claim 0 tax on 2 self-occupied properties
House-owners can claim 0 tax on 2 self-occupied properties
Memes Galore After Budget
Memes Galore After Budget

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Series Coming In March

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Wholesome Recipes With Cabbage

VIDEOS

Oppn MPs walk out of Parliament during Sitharaman's Budget speech0:49

Oppn MPs walk out of Parliament during Sitharaman's...

Sitharaman's 'dahi-cheeni' moment with President before Budget1:17

Sitharaman's 'dahi-cheeni' moment with President before...

Virat Kohli lookalikes grab eyeballs among massive crowds3:19

Virat Kohli lookalikes grab eyeballs among massive crowds

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD