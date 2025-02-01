Confused About New Tax Rates? Ask Our Experts

Ask your Budget related questions to tax gurus -- Mihir Tanna, Samkit Maniar, Vivek Lala, Anil Rego, T S Khuarna and Mahesh Padmanabhan.

Finally, the cat's out of the bag.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that there will be no income tax for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh.

But in the same breath she said that...

Those earning up to Rs 4 lakh per annum will pay nil tax

Those earning between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh will have to pay income tax of 5 per cent

Those earning between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh will have to pay income tax of 10 per cent

Those earning between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh will have to pay income tax of 15 per cent

Those earning between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh will have to pay income tax of 20 per cent

Those earning between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 24 lakh will have to pay income tax of 25 per cent, and

Those earning between Rs 24 lakh will have to pay income tax of 30 per cent.

Confused why one will have to pay tax at all if there is no income tax for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh per annum?

How much tax will individual income tax payers pay for their annual salary as per these new Budget proposals?

How much money will each of these income tax payers save based on these new tax proposals?

Are these proposals applicable only to those who have opted for the new tax regime or will those in the old tax regime will also benefit from these?

Whatever your queries related to the new tax proposals announced by the finance minister, our panel of tax experts can help.

