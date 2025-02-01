HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Relief for house owners, can claim zero tax on 2 self-occupied properties

February 01, 2025

The government on Saturday announced that taxpayers can claim annual value of two self-occupied properties as "nil" without any condition.

Photograph: Reuters

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Presently taxpayers can claim the annual value of self-occupied properties as nil only on the fulfilment of certain conditions. Considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers, it is proposed to allow the benefit of two such self-occupied properties without any condition."

As per the Budget memorandum, the government has proposed amendment to Sub-Section 2 of Section 23 of Income Tax Act, which relates to determination of annual value of house properties.

 

"Sub-section (2) of the said section provides that where house property is in the occupation of the owner for the purposes of his residence or owner cannot actually occupy it due to his employment, business or profession carried on at any other place, in such cases, the annual value of such house property shall be taken to be nil," the document said.

Further, sub-section (4) provides that provisions of sub-section (2) will be applicable in respect of two house properties only, which are to be specified by the owner.

"With a view to simplifying the provisions, it is proposed to amend the sub-section (2) so as to provide that the annual value of the property consisting of a house or any part thereof shall be taken as nil, if the owner occupies it for his own residence or cannot actually occupy it due to any reason," the Budget memorandum said.

The provision of sub-section (4), which allows this benefit only in respect of two of such houses, will continue to apply as earlier.

The amendment will take effect from April 1, 2025 and will accordingly apply for assessment year 2025-26 onwards.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
