Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth budget on Saturday.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2025-26. Photograph: Screengrab/Sansad TV

She unveiled 'transformative' tax reforms that ranged from a simpler income tax law to higher TCS threshold for remittances and income tax benefits for middle class.

So tell us, does Sitharaman's 8th Budget deserves cheers or boos?