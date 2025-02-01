Memes Galore After Budget

As the middle class heaved a sigh of relief on getting income tax exemption in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th Budget, social media users had a field day, both before and after the exercise.

Netizens broke out into a meme fest as they welcomed Sitharaman's welcome tax break.

Before the Budget, a popular meme was comparing Sitharaman with Elon Musk, Trump groupie and Tesla & X boss.

Another user prayed for the middle class and posted a picture of lemon and chili, common prescriptions to ward off the evil eye.

But post-Budget, it looked like Sitharaman had fulfilled most middle class Indians' dream and the theme of the memes too changed.

Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG Enterprise, joined in the fun.

One user compared other states with Bihar which received almost unlimitted Sitharaman largesse.

One user brought in Bollywood to show the finance minister's impact.

All in all, it was a meme fest on Budget day.