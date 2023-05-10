NEET 2023: How Students Arrived For Their Big Day

Students prepped for almost a year for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) examinations.
One of India's most competitive entrance examinations, thousands of students appeared at multiple centres on a scorching hot Sunday afternoon across the country.
IMAGE: Candidates go through the security check outside the examination centre at the Kerala School in New Delhi.
IMAGE: Students queue up for the examination in the heat.
IMAGE: Photo identity. Check. Hall ticket. Check.
IMAGE: At the Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya in Thiruvananthapuram a student gets her documents checked.
IMAGE: Anxious parents wait for their children to clear the required procedures before entering the exam centre.
IMAGE: No exam is complete without parental blessing.