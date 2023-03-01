Want To Crack NEET 2023? Ask rediffGURUS

Dr Ranjith AR, Dr Preeti Sharma, Dr Shanmugapriya Chandrasekaran and Dr Pritesh Kumar Singh will answer your NEET-PG related queries.

Click here to post your NEET-PG questions on rediffGURUS.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test is one of the most competitive entrance examinations in the country.

The applicant's performance in NEET-PG, the common entrance examination, is crucial for admission to postgraduate and diploma courses in government and private medical colleges in India.

Over 200,000 candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam scheduled for March 5, 2023.

Conducted by the National Board of Examinations, the paper is divided into three sections.

Candidates have to attempt 200 multiple choice questions for a total of 800 marks. The duration of the exam is 210 minutes.

The NEET-PG syllabus covers subjects taught in the MBBS course and includes pre-clinical, para-clinical and clinical topics.

If you are appearing for the NEET-PG exam this year, you may want to know about the common mistakes aspirants generally make in the exam and how to avoid them.

Or you want to know how to optimise your scores in order to get admission in one of the country's best medical colleges.

Or you may be looking for last minute tips.

Our Gurus can help. You can ask your questions to:

Dr Ranjith AR, academic director-NEET PG at PhysicsWallah

Dr Preeti Sharma, a pathology expert at PrepLadder

Dr Shanmugapriya Chandrasekaran, a biochemistry expert at PrepLadder

Dr Pritesh Kumar Singh, a surgery expert at PrepLadder

Click here to post your NEET-PG questions on rediffGURUS.

Poocho. Life Change Karo!