How to Crack JEE in 30 Days

Keep in mind that JEE Main is all about speed and accuracy, advises Nitin Arora.

The National Testing Agency administers the Joint Entrance Exam (Main), a computer-based online examination for students interested in studying undergraduate courses at India's top engineering colleges, including the Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology.

"The more you sweat in training, the less you bleed in battle" as the old adage goes.

It is a battle to gain admission to the prestigious 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 32 GFTIs and the journey begins with JEE Main 2023.

A well-defined strategy is required for JEE Main 2023 success.

It entails developing an effective study plan that incorporates the exam pattern, syllabus, mock tests, practise, and other components.

Despite the fact that we must plan ahead of time, the advice provided in the following sections will undoubtedly help.

1. Self-assessment of the January attempt

Students must keep a list of their mistakes from the January attempt, such as calculation errors, poor time management, and uncovered syllabus, and start working on them right away.

It's important to remember that things won't change overnight, but they will get better.

2. Choose which topics to study first

While the entire Class XI and XII syllabus is important, it is also a good idea to focus on the topics that carry the most weightage in JEE Main.

Examine the last ten years' JEE Mains results.

Divide the time required to study these subjects into three categories: simple, moderate, and difficult.

Allow more time for difficult topics and less time for topics that simply need to be reviewed.

Include time in the plan for 'revision,' and stick to it.

3. Plan of Action: Taking small steps every day will help you reach your goal!

Quickly go over a chapter and review the concepts.

Use NCERT and the books you've previously used as references. That is adequate.

There's no need to start reading a new book.

Highlight or jot down important points, formulas, and exceptions (specially in Chemistry). This will come in handy during final exam power revision sessions.

Try to practise multiple-choice questions and integer type questions based on the topics covered.

You must try to solve them as soon as possible (maximum 2 minutes per question).

If you're having trouble answering the question, try again. Do not jump right to the solution; this will help you in the final exam.

4. Recognise the Exam Format

Keep in mind that JEE Main is all about speed and accuracy.

Try one Full Length Test per day for three hours while sitting down, preferably at a location consistent with JEE MAINS timings (morning/evening shift), just like in the exam hall.

Use previous year papers and mock tests that are available online because this is what you will face on the last day.

Using an online platform similar to the one provided by JEE will give you an advantage.

Analyse the answers, paying special attention to unattempted questions or questions that were incorrect.

5. Keep your mental and physical energy levels up

Avoid making your study schedule too repetitive.

Take a 15-minute break after every 2 hours of study. Use this break however you want, but don't make it too long.

Eat healthy foods in small portions rather than one or two large ones. It will keep your mind alert and energised.

To stay fresh and active, get at least 6 hours of sleep per day.

6. Exam Day Strategy

Arrive at the exam centre before the scheduled time.

Bring with you everything mentioned in the NTA guidelines and strictly adhere to them.

Stay calm during the exam and follow the pattern you established while practising mock tests.

Do not get stuck on a question and spend too much time on it. Remember that each question has the same weightage.

Try to answer all questions about which you are extremely confident first.

As you do so, remember to mark the questions on which you believe you will need to spend more time, followed by those on which you believe you have seen for the first time, and then proceed.

After completing the first round, attempt those where you believe spending some time will aid in obtaining the answers, and finally, attempt those questions with which you are unfamiliar.

If you are unable to answer a question, simply leave it and move on to the next. Only attempt questions if you are certain of the answer.

Remember that every negative mark will pull you back, so avoid them at all costs.

So, those who want to enter the world of JEE exams and achieve the desired results, go ahead!

Believe in your abilities and be confident in your preparation.

Remember that your efforts will undoubtedly be rewarded with admission to a prestigious institute of your choice.

Follow these suggestions and back them up with your commitment to achieving your goal. You will undoubtedly perform well in JEE Main 2023.

All the Best!

Nitin Arora is Assistant Director at Aakash + BYJU'S JEE Division.