News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 'Fight Like A Soldier, Live It Like A King/Queen'

'Fight Like A Soldier, Live It Like A King/Queen'

By REDIFF STYLE
April 17, 2023 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Tribe of Indian Lovelies just got bigger.

Beautiful, pert, Nandini Gupta, 19, briskly strode off the stage with the Femina Miss India 2023 crown on Saturday.

When she was growing up in the town of Kota, southeastern Rajasthan, on the Chambal river, little Nandini always dreamed in gaudy technicolour.

From the tender age of 10 she wistfully hoped to become Miss India. Nine years later, at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, just like that, Nandini got her long-wished-for dream. Slow claps.

Who is Nandini?

The daughter of businessman Sumit and homemaker Rekha, she also has a younger sister, Ananya. She graduated from St Paul's Senior Secondary School, Kota, probably now becoming their most famous pupil.

Always a special performer when it came to extra-curricular activities/events, excellent at dance, fond of movies and travel, Nandini will earn a degree in business management at the Lala Lajpat Rai College, Mumbai.

She is super confident, like most teens of this generation, and describes herself as 'vocal and 'vivacious' with a 'bold mindset and elegant personality'.

Says Nandini, 'From Kota, a small town in India to the world stage, I am overwhelmed'. Her advice to other youngsters is: 'It's your life; Fight for it like a soldier, live it like a king/queen and always remember that only you have the power to truly influence yourself'.

Nandini's Instagram feed gives a little further insight into the young woman who will represent India at Miss World 2023 in December at the UAE.

IMAGE: Girl With A Flower.
In a pink pant suit she gears to face the 'too many unseen battles' her gen has before it.
Photographs: Nandini Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Today was hot and so am I' announces the assured young Rajasthani beauty as she adds further twinkle to the Mumbai night skyline.

 

IMAGE: Nandini's Hello Manipur portrait: She offers the state her #khurumjari or 'obeisance to thee'.

 

IMAGE: Glorying in the dhoop in black florals.

 

IMAGE: It's a handsome purse pose.
Sporting fiery orange, gold stilettos and her sash in Mumbai.

 

IMAGE: Nandini is keen on social work in general and helping the women of her hometown who produce kota dorian fabric, in particular.
By helping them she feels she will be abe to 'promote Indian handloom' like the stuff she is wearing to welcome Holi.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
The Bombshell From Netflix's Class
The Bombshell From Netflix's Class
What's Suhana Chattering About?
What's Suhana Chattering About?
Feisty Shehnaaz's Six Best Fashion Moments
Feisty Shehnaaz's Six Best Fashion Moments
Rakul, Nushrratt, Mouni Say Hello!
Rakul, Nushrratt, Mouni Say Hello!
Ice Cream Before Seeing Rahul
Ice Cream Before Seeing Rahul
UP Police forms SIT to probe killing of Atiq, brother
UP Police forms SIT to probe killing of Atiq, brother
'There will never be a captain like Dhoni'
'There will never be a captain like Dhoni'

More like this

The Most Daring Cholis Of 2023

The Most Daring Cholis Of 2023

Why Is This Pretty Sikkim Cop Trending?

Why Is This Pretty Sikkim Cop Trending?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances