The 'Wonders Of The World' Golu

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your Navratri celebrations.

Please continue to e-mail your festive pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Navratri, Durga Puja, Golu 2025). Don't forget to include your name and location.

We will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Bengaluru's Gayatri presents her Golu pictures.

'We have our traditional five-step Golu,' she explains, 'and our theme this time is Wonders of the World.'

'We have made models of:

'Christ The Redeemer, Rio De Janeiro

'The Chichen Itza, Mexico

'The Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy

'The Eiffel Tower, Paris.

'The Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

'The Taj Mahal, India

'The Great Wall of China.'

