The 'Wonders Of The World' Golu

By GAYATRI
Last updated on: September 25, 2025 18:01 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your Navratri celebrations.
Navratri Pix: Golu

 

Bengaluru's Gayatri presents her Golu pictures.

 

Navratri Pix: Golu

 

'We have our traditional five-step Golu,' she explains, 'and our theme this time is Wonders of the World.'

 

Navratri Pix: Golu

 

 

'We have made models of:

Navratri Pix: Golu

 

'Christ The Redeemer, Rio De Janeiro

 

Navratri Pix: Golu

 

'The Chichen Itza, Mexico

 

Navratri Pix: Golu

 

'The Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy

 

Navratri Pix: Golu

 

'The Eiffel Tower, Paris.

 

Navratri Pix: Golu

 

'The Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

 

Navratri Pix: Golu

 

'The Taj Mahal, India

 

Navratri Pix: Golu

 

'The Great Wall of China.'

Please continue to e-mail your festive pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Navratri, Durga Puja, Golu 2025). Don't forget to include your name and location.
We will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

GAYATRI
