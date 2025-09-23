Navratri Pix: Golus From San Francisco And Bengaluru

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your Navratri celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumita Jagannathan

'Here's a picture of my Navratri Golu all the way from San Fransisco,' says Sumita Jagannathan.

This is the fourth year she's keeping the Golu and she's grateful to her sister Suju and her nephews, Suraj and Roshan, for their support!

Sumita pens a poem in honour of the festivities:

Lamp-smell lingers after the door is shut,

Blue steps hold what distance can't erase;

A village in my palm, a city at the window --

Nine nights return; my home. its remembered face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surabhi G R

Surabhi G R from Peenya, Bengaluru, writes, 'I am studying in the seventh grade at Vidya Vardhaka Sangha.

'Keeping Golu during Navratri is a family tradition since ages.

'We keep the Golu on the first day of every Navratri starting with the Dashavathara (the primary forms of Lord Vishnu).

'The most important dolls are the Raja and Rani (king and queen) who are worshipped every morning during these nine days.

'The Golu has Ashtalakshmis (the eight principal forms of the Goddess Lakshmi) and 12 Alvars who are revered Vaishnavite saints.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surabhi G R

'Other dolls like a wedding set, a farming scene, a cricket team, etc, add to the beauty of the Golu.

'We have also planted ragi seeds that will sprout in a couple of days.

'I have kept the Golu along with my sister Shreya and my mother helped us.

'It takes 5-6 hours to keep the Golu. Both my grandmothers are my inspiration for this.

'I wish to continue this tradition as it is one of the religious activities which is fun to do!'

