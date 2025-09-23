HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Navratri Pix: Golus From San Francisco And Bengaluru

By SUMITA JAGANNATHAN, SURABHI G R
2 Minutes Read
September 23, 2025 20:09 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your Navratri celebrations.
Please continue to e-mail your festive pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Navratri, Durga Puja, Golu 2025). Don't forget to include your name and location.
We will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Navratri Pix: Golu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumita Jagannathan

'Here's a picture of my Navratri Golu all the way from San Fransisco,' says Sumita Jagannathan.

This is the fourth year she's keeping the Golu and she's grateful to her sister Suju and her nephews, Suraj and Roshan, for their support!

Sumita pens a poem in honour of the festivities:

Lamp-smell lingers after the door is shut,
Blue steps hold what distance can't erase;
A village in my palm, a city at the window --
Nine nights return; my home. its remembered face.

 

Navratri Pix: Golu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surabhi G R

Surabhi G R from Peenya, Bengaluru, writes, 'I am studying in the seventh grade at Vidya Vardhaka Sangha.

'Keeping Golu during Navratri is a family tradition since ages.

'We keep the Golu on the first day of every Navratri starting with the Dashavathara (the primary forms of Lord Vishnu).

'The most important dolls are the Raja and Rani (king and queen) who are worshipped every morning during these nine days.

'The Golu has Ashtalakshmis (the eight principal forms of the Goddess Lakshmi) and 12 Alvars who are revered Vaishnavite saints.

Navratri Pix: Golu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surabhi G R

'Other dolls like a wedding set, a farming scene, a cricket team, etc, add to the beauty of the Golu.

'We have also planted ragi seeds that will sprout in a couple of days.

'I have kept the Golu along with my sister Shreya and my mother helped us.

'It takes 5-6 hours to keep the Golu. Both my grandmothers are my inspiration for this.

'I wish to continue this tradition as it is one of the religious activities which is fun to do!'

