Chalo, Let's Dance The Garba!

Chalo, Let's Dance The Garba!

REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 25, 2025 16:14 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your Navratri celebrations.
Please continue to e-mail your festive pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Navratri, Durga Puja, Golu 2025).
Don't forget to include your name and location.
We will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Navratri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushi Shah

Ayushi Shah from Mumbai prepares to dance the night away this Navratri.

"I added a touch of gold to my Navratri look; it's all about glam," she smiles.

Meanwhile, in another part of Mumbai, these joyous revellers could not stop dancing at the Navratri Utsav With Geeta Rabari.

Garba

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Garba

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Garba

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Garba

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Garba

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Garba

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Garba

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Garba

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Garba

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Garba

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
