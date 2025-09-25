Chalo, Let's Dance The Garba!

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your Navratri celebrations.
Please continue to e-mail your festive pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Navratri, Durga Puja, Golu 2025).
Don't forget to include your name and location.
We will publish the best photographs on Rediff.
Ayushi Shah from Mumbai prepares to dance the night away this Navratri.
"I added a touch of gold to my Navratri look; it's all about glam," she smiles.
Meanwhile, in another part of Mumbai, these joyous revellers could not stop dancing at the Navratri Utsav With Geeta Rabari.
