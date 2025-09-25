Chalo, Let's Dance The Garba!

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your Navratri celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushi Shah

Ayushi Shah from Mumbai prepares to dance the night away this Navratri.

"I added a touch of gold to my Navratri look; it's all about glam," she smiles.

Meanwhile, in another part of Mumbai, these joyous revellers could not stop dancing at the Navratri Utsav With Geeta Rabari.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

