Home  » Get Ahead » Reader Pix: Dancing The Garba In Rajkot

Reader Pix: Dancing The Garba In Rajkot

By DEVANSHI KHANDHERIA
October 09, 2024 22:41 IST
Dear Readers, share your fun Navratri moments with us. Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix).

Navratri is being celebrated all across India.

Devanshi Khandheria shares pictures of how she is celebrating in Rajkot.

Devanshi Khandheria

IMAGE: Devanshi Khandheria is ready to twirl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devanshi Khandheria

 

Garba in Rajkot

IMAGE: Dancing under colourful lights.

 

Harsha Kakkad

IMAGE: That's Devanshi's cute mom, Harsha Kakkad.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Navratri

 
DEVANSHI KHANDHERIA
