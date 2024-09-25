News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Can't Get Coldplay Tickets? Listen To Briti

Can't Get Coldplay Tickets? Listen To Briti

By ARCHANA MASIH
September 25, 2024 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Briti Chatterjee sings Bangla folk songs on her handmade Dotara. This Durga Pujo, she is booked for 17 shows in pandals across Kolkata.

Listen in and marvel!

IMAGE: Briti Chatterjee during one of her morning shows. Photograph: Kind courtesy Briti Chatterjee/Instagram
 

Briti Chatterjee's smile never leaves her face as she sings lilting verses in Bangla, strumming her dotara.

And if her eyes meet yours, her smile only widens further.

A student of music at the Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, the gifted folk singer arrives every morning at the Lalit Great Eastern Hotel before classes begin at the university dedicated to Rabindranath Tagore.

As guests pick from the lavish breakfast spread, Briti slowly walks up and down the Alfresco restaurant, strumming the beautiful string instrument, singing calming Bengali folk songs.

She walks past tables as natural light streams through the glass ceiling; drawing guests to her magical repertoire.

The daughter of a Bengali folk singer, Jiban Kishore Chatterjee, she moved to Kolkata three years ago to study and is continuing the family's music tradition.

She also plays other string instruments like the banjo and mandolin. Her dotara is made by Sankar Bal.

IMAGE: Briti Chatterjee before performing at the Lalit Great Eastern Hotel in Kolkata. Photograph: Kind courtesy Briti Chatterjee/Instagram

With Durga Pujo just a few days away, Briti will be giving performances at Raj Kutir, a Taj property, in the afternoon for four days and has been booked for a several cultural shows in various pandals with her group.

To keep her voice in good shape, she has ayurvedic tea with cinnamon, cloves, ginger and bay leaf.

In between songs, she sometimes chews on ginger.

"I do riyaz and sing freely. That is enough," she says.

Briti Chatterjee sings a beautiful Bengali folk song on the dotara

Video: Archana Masih/Rediff.com

Videos edited by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: 'Imagine Learning Music On Zoom!'
SEE: 'Imagine Learning Music On Zoom!'
Watch: Anuradha Pal Creates Tabla Magic
Watch: Anuradha Pal Creates Tabla Magic
Raveena Mehta sings for Rediff!
Raveena Mehta sings for Rediff!
Can't call any part of India as Pakistan: CJI
Can't call any part of India as Pakistan: CJI
Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark
Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark
India's hot, sweaty and a tough place to play: Guptill
India's hot, sweaty and a tough place to play: Guptill
Indian women ready to conquer the world
Indian women ready to conquer the world

More like this

When KK Sang For Rediff

When KK Sang For Rediff

Meet the gaana singer on BBC's Women of 2020

Meet the gaana singer on BBC's Women of 2020

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances