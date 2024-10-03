News
Navratri Fasting Recipe: Kele Ki Sabzi



By REDIFF FOOD
October 03, 2024 14:03 IST
Navratri menu

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Rasotsav, Mumbai

As Navratri begins, so does fasting and your home menus require a selection of fasting foods.

Eating healthy, energy-giving preparations are as important as living up the festive spirit, and these dishes must be made from the list of ingredients permitted.

During Navratri, wheat, rice, dals are off the menu. Buckwheat, amaranth, sago, sama chawal (barnyard millet) or water chestnut flour are the alternatives. 

Onions, garlic, mushrooms, spring onions, egg, meat are not allowed, instead stick to a range of lighty-cooked vegetables like Green Banana or Kele Ki Sabzi.

Raw Banana Sabzi

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes Photograph: Kind courtesy: Radhikamprabhu82/Wikimedia Commons 



Serves 2 to 3

Ingredients

  • 2 large raw or green bananas, peeled, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp hing or asafoetida
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • 1 tsp dhaniya or coriander powder
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • ½ tsp jaggery powder

Method

  • Heat the oil in a saucepan or a kadhai over medium heat.
    Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds.
    When the seeds begin to splutter, add the hing, turmeric powder and after 30 seconds add the cubed bananas and fry for 5 to 8 minutes.
    Now add the salt, red chilly powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, jaggery powder.
    Lower the heat and cook for 2-3 minutes more or until the bananas are soft but crispy.
  • Serve hot with Kutti Ki Puri.

Editor's Note: For extra taste, garnish will 1-2 tbsp freshly grated coconut. Coconut is permitted during Navratri.

 
REDIFF FOOD
