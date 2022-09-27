Anita Dongre's Navratri Looks For You

Navratri are the days to show off lehenga-cholis with the most striking prints and the finest embroidery that exists on this planet :).

The options are, of course, mind-boggling.

Designer Anita Dongre, the diva of modern desi chic, who has dressed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kate Middleton, now the princess of Wales, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Trudeau and more, comes to the rescue with five looks to keep your Navratri fashion on course. And swish.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

Indigo is a colour that never runs out of style.

The classic sharara outfit, 'inspired by the sound of rushing water', is made from biodegradable material and can be your answer to nasty fast fashion that's polluting our environment.

Anita wants you to think festive but stay earth-friendly as well.

Styling tip: Swap the dupatta for a jacket and don a bunch of heavy metal accessories and watch the compliments roll in. Click on the next pic to see how Janhvi Kapoor wore the look.

What beautiful colours!

A deep red bustier and matching bolero-ish jacket is brought to life with sequins and embroidery that add just the right amount of glitz for the festival.

The elegance of the lehenga, in dreamy shades of pale green, red, grey and iceberg blue, with its patchwork motifs, will make Falguni Pathak miss a beat while she is singing Maine Payal Hai Chankai.

Styling tip: Let the vibrant separates be the focus. Roll back the jewellery and makeup, please.

It's a simple but stunningly Indian brocade print.

The royal green lehenga set, handwoven by master artisans in Benares, is timeless in its perfection.

Styling tip: Add pink lips and braided hair for that little extra touch. You won't regret keeping your neck bare.

White isn't the colour you usually associate with Dandiya Days.

But this lehenga ensemble, which takes its cue from the architecture of Sindh, will make the gaudy colours of all the other outfits at garba get-togethers feel ashamed.

Geometry, botany, marine biology -- there's much going on here with the ribbed scallop-type edging, rhombus detailing and run of flowers and leaves.

Styling tip: Some twinkling jewellery -- diamonds if you have them -- is a good finish.

Who says a red silk sari isn't ideal Nine Night Wear.

A Benarasi is as graceful today as it was years ago when your mamas wore them to every shaadi.

Styling tip: Opt for heavy gold jewellery or ditch it completely, but don't forget your red bindi.