NAVRATRI PIX! From Dubai to Mumbai

NAVRATRI PIX! From Dubai to Mumbai

By MANASI CHACHAD, KUNJAL C, TABASSUM, SHOMA SOOD
September 27, 2022 18:15 IST
We'd asked you, dear readers to send us your best Navratri looks.

Navratri Pix

Manasi Chachad from Dubai wore this rich red kota cotton sari as a part of her colourful Navratri celebrations this year.

"The sari is very light and comfortable. I paired it with minimal accessories to give it a festive look," she says.

 

Navratri pix

Kunjal C twirls in her red ghagra choli as she dances at a Navratri event at the Wagad Fort Area Mandal Programme in Mumbai.

"I also won the first prize -- a cash reward of Rs 2,000 for the best female dancer in the garba competition," she says happily.

 

Navratri pix

"Sweet and innocent with a pure red heart; this is how I celebrate Navratri every year in style," says Tabassum, posing here in a ruffled red and gold sari.

 

Navratri pix

"The colour red always brings out the bright festive mood," says Shoma Sood, who used tasselled earrings to jazz up her kurta.

"When it comes to festive dressing, I prefer simplicity and comfort in style."

How are you celebrating Navratri this year?

Send us your best Navratri looks with a short description about your outfit.

Mail your pictures, along with your NAME, AGE and WHERE YOU LIVE, to getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECT: My Navratri Look) and we will feature them right here on Rediff.com.

