Natasa-Hardik's Wedding Looks Were Designed By...

All photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

There is no shortage of heavenly looks in Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's fairy tale wedding in Udaipur.

As the Indian T20 captain and his wife renewed their wedding vows, one of the most-anticipated elements of the nuptials was definitely the bride's look.

After their spectacular white wedding, the actor-dancer and cricketer had a Hindu wedding.

For the saat pheras, the couple were dressed in custom creations by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

'Natasa was a vision in red in a satin sari, embroidered with gold, pearl, red and green beads,' the designers said as they shared the wedding pics on Instagram.

A stunning jadau golden blouse and organza dupatta with gold sequins and kuran lace completed the look.

Giving her company, was Hardik who looks 'absolutely majestic in a regal, off-white jamdani sherwani, masterfully hand-embroidered with gold zardozi'. The red beads on the neck were colour-coordinated with the bride's outfit.

Natasa later changed into an embroidered gota ghagra, blouse and dupatta, making for a truly elegant bridal fashion moment.

'A gorgeous bandhani dupatta in red provided the perfect contrast to the gold ghagra,' added Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.