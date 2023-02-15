News
Hardik, Natasa Get Married Again!

Hardik, Natasa Get Married Again!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 15, 2023 10:55 IST
Photographs: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic made their Valentine's Day special as they renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur on Tuesday.

Hardik and Natasa celebrated with their families and friends with a Christian wedding ceremony.

India's T20 captain Hardik looked dapper in a black suit while Natasa looked splendid in her white wedding gown.

'We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love,' Hardik captioned his Instagram post.

Hardik and Natasa had tied the knot in a quiet ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020 before their son Agastya was born on July 30 that year.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
