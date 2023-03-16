Nargis' Dishoom Dishoom Ramp Style

Black is the ultimate secret to making your presence at an evening unforgettable.

Obviously. Can there possibly be a hue more aristrocratic?

Think Aishwarya Rai in Guzarish. Think Sonam in Saawariya. Or more recently the lovely Deepika at the Oscars.

If you still don't agree, see what sorcery Nargis Fakhri got up to with black at the latest Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: We bet she knocked you for a six.

IMAGE: In a Sejal Kamdar ensemble, that pulled together an embroidered fish-cut trail skirt, a tasselled bralette and a puffy-sleeved jacket, she was the figment of your wildest dreams.

IMAGE: Even blushing yesteryear princesses of glorious Rajputana haven't looked as magnifique.

IMAGE: She let curled strands of hair tumble over her face for a gorgeous feel. Nargis, Main Tera Hero ban jaye?

IMAGE: Sequins ran amok. Unruly bunch. And the fashion police took no action.

IMAGE: More black elegance...

Wanna know how to bring your monochromatic A-game to a party? Just throw in a cape.