News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Nargis' Dishoom Dishoom Ramp Style

Nargis' Dishoom Dishoom Ramp Style

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 16, 2023 15:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Black is the ultimate secret to making your presence at an evening unforgettable.

Obviously. Can there possibly be a hue more aristrocratic?

Think Aishwarya Rai in Guzarish. Think Sonam in Saawariya. Or more recently the lovely Deepika at the Oscars.

If you still don't agree, see what sorcery Nargis Fakhri got up to with black at the latest Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. 

IMAGE: We bet she knocked you for a six. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: In a Sejal Kamdar ensemble, that pulled together an embroidered fish-cut trail skirt, a tasselled bralette and a puffy-sleeved jacket, she was the figment of your wildest dreams. 

 

IMAGE: Even blushing yesteryear princesses of glorious Rajputana haven't looked as magnifique.

 

IMAGE: She let curled strands of hair tumble over her face for a gorgeous feel. Nargis, Main Tera Hero ban jaye?

 

IMAGE: Sequins ran amok. Unruly bunch. And the fashion police took no action.

 

IMAGE: More black elegance...
Wanna know how to bring your monochromatic A-game to a party? Just throw in a cape.   

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Models Throw A Happy Beach Bash On The Runway
Models Throw A Happy Beach Bash On The Runway
Evil Dressing: Waluscha Is A Dark Princess In Black
Evil Dressing: Waluscha Is A Dark Princess In Black
Karishma Will Hold Your Hand And Take You To Italy
Karishma Will Hold Your Hand And Take You To Italy
Bommai to raise Maha move for K'taka villages with HM
Bommai to raise Maha move for K'taka villages with HM
'Vedas do not refer to anything called Hinduism'
'Vedas do not refer to anything called Hinduism'
Alone Review
Alone Review
The importance of the all-rounders
The importance of the all-rounders

More like this

Tapsee, Aahana, Tara's Fun Fashion!

Tapsee, Aahana, Tara's Fun Fashion!

Seen A Lehenga Prettier Than Alanna's?

Seen A Lehenga Prettier Than Alanna's?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances