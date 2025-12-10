HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Nancy Tyagi: Designer Behind Tyla's Desi-Inspired Glam

Nancy Tyagi: Designer Behind Tyla's Desi-Inspired Glam

By REDIFF STYLE
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 10, 2025 12:36 IST

x

Nancy Tyagi's sari-inspired look for Tyla's maiden visit to India is the inspiration moment that aptly blends global glam with desi charm.

Nancy Tyagi with South African singer and songwriter Tyla

IMAGE: Designer and fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi with Grammy winning singer Tyla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nancy Tyagi/Instagram

2025 has clearly been the year when Indian fashion, especially the sari went global.

It was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who broke the trend of long-trailed gowns by choosing an ivory Benarasi silk sari designed by Manish Malhotra at Cannes this year.

For the closing ceremony at Cannes 2025, Alia Bhatt experimented her red carpet look by flaunting Gucci's first ever sari with Swarovski crystals, giving it a futuristic feel.

Recently, watching a 23-year-old self-taught designer from Uttar Pradesh dress one of the world's biggest music sensations has become a milestone moment for India.

Jacqueline Fernandez with South African singer and songwriter Tyla

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez called Tyla a 'literal goddess'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

During her maiden visit to India, Grammy-winning R&B star Tyla chose to step out in a sari-inspired ensemble put together by Nancy Tyagi.

And the next thing we know is the desi-reimagined outfit stole the spotlight.

'SAY YOU LUV ME PUT ME IN @nancytyagi___,' Tyla posted on her Instagram, hours before she took over Mumbai with an electrifying 60-minute performance.

'Went to India for the first time, twin stayed up all night designing and hand-making this saree inspired look 4 me... She is insane ilyyyy,' Tyla added applauding Nancy for her hand-stitched creation.

An elated Nancy shared several pictures of the collaboration while also crediting the star for trusting her with the assignment.

Jacqueline Fernandez with South African singer and songwriter Tyla

IMAGE: Tyla's quirky nail art and bold statement accessories gave her outfit an ultra modern appeal, while the bindi kept her rooted in tradition. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

'Creating this saree inspired look for Tyla was such a beautiful experience for me. I wanted to bring together the best of Indian heritage and her bold sense of style into one silhouette. It felt like a quiet intersection of cultures, coming alive through couture and intention,' Nancy posted on her socials.

'Tyla's warmth made the process even more special, she was truly the sweetest through the entire process. Thank you @tyla, from the bottom of my heart, for trusting me. I love you so much.

South African singer and songwriter Tyla's sari inspired look was put together by Nancy Tyagi

IMAGE: It's the first time Tyla has worn a sari and the look has already gone viral with over 600,000 people liking the post on Nancy's Instagram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nancy Tyagi/Instagram

Who is Nancy Tyagi?

Hailing from Barnava in Uttar Pradesh, Nancy loved designing outfits for her dolls as a kid, but never studied fashion professionally.

In 2024, she walked the red carpet at Cannes in a pink ruffled gown that she designed, which she put together after working on it for a month

Since then, there has been no looking back for her.

The same year Nancy won the Disruptor of the Year award at the National Creators Award 2024.

Nancy who has three million followers on Instagram has collaborated with brands like Loreal, Amazon and Samsung to create content and promote their ideas.

She was also listed among Forbes 30 Under 30 this year.

how nancy tyagi designed tyla's sari

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Lady Who Designed A Billionaire Wedding
The Lady Who Designed A Billionaire Wedding
Is This Janhvi, Ananya's Fave Wedding Accessory?
Is This Janhvi, Ananya's Fave Wedding Accessory?
Everyone Loved The Sari's Exotic Makeover In 2025
Everyone Loved The Sari's Exotic Makeover In 2025
Sreeleela, Deepika's Fab Solution For Winter Weddings
Sreeleela, Deepika's Fab Solution For Winter Weddings
How A Silk Sari Started A Fashion Revolution
How A Silk Sari Started A Fashion Revolution

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Salman Khan attends the auction ceremony of the Third Season of ISPL1:28

Salman Khan attends the auction ceremony of the Third...

Stunning as Ever: Shivangi Joshi Leaves Fans Mesmerized0:54

Stunning as Ever: Shivangi Joshi Leaves Fans Mesmerized

Sushmita Sen Shares a Fun Moment with the Paps!0:40

Sushmita Sen Shares a Fun Moment with the Paps!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO