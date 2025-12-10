Nancy Tyagi: Designer Behind Tyla's Desi-Inspired Glam

Nancy Tyagi's sari-inspired look for Tyla's maiden visit to India is the inspiration moment that aptly blends global glam with desi charm.

IMAGE: Designer and fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi with Grammy winning singer Tyla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nancy Tyagi/Instagram

2025 has clearly been the year when Indian fashion, especially the sari went global.

It was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who broke the trend of long-trailed gowns by choosing an ivory Benarasi silk sari designed by Manish Malhotra at Cannes this year.

For the closing ceremony at Cannes 2025, Alia Bhatt experimented her red carpet look by flaunting Gucci's first ever sari with Swarovski crystals, giving it a futuristic feel.

Recently, watching a 23-year-old self-taught designer from Uttar Pradesh dress one of the world's biggest music sensations has become a milestone moment for India.

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez called Tyla a 'literal goddess'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

During her maiden visit to India, Grammy-winning R&B star Tyla chose to step out in a sari-inspired ensemble put together by Nancy Tyagi.

And the next thing we know is the desi-reimagined outfit stole the spotlight.

'SAY YOU LUV ME PUT ME IN @nancytyagi___,' Tyla posted on her Instagram, hours before she took over Mumbai with an electrifying 60-minute performance.

'Went to India for the first time, twin stayed up all night designing and hand-making this saree inspired look 4 me... She is insane ilyyyy,' Tyla added applauding Nancy for her hand-stitched creation.

An elated Nancy shared several pictures of the collaboration while also crediting the star for trusting her with the assignment.

IMAGE: Tyla's quirky nail art and bold statement accessories gave her outfit an ultra modern appeal, while the bindi kept her rooted in tradition. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

'Creating this saree inspired look for Tyla was such a beautiful experience for me. I wanted to bring together the best of Indian heritage and her bold sense of style into one silhouette. It felt like a quiet intersection of cultures, coming alive through couture and intention,' Nancy posted on her socials.

'Tyla's warmth made the process even more special, she was truly the sweetest through the entire process. Thank you @tyla, from the bottom of my heart, for trusting me. I love you so much.

IMAGE: It's the first time Tyla has worn a sari and the look has already gone viral with over 600,000 people liking the post on Nancy's Instagram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nancy Tyagi/Instagram

Who is Nancy Tyagi?

Hailing from Barnava in Uttar Pradesh, Nancy loved designing outfits for her dolls as a kid, but never studied fashion professionally.

In 2024, she walked the red carpet at Cannes in a pink ruffled gown that she designed, which she put together after working on it for a month

Since then, there has been no looking back for her.

The same year Nancy won the Disruptor of the Year award at the National Creators Award 2024.

Nancy who has three million followers on Instagram has collaborated with brands like Loreal, Amazon and Samsung to create content and promote their ideas.

She was also listed among Forbes 30 Under 30 this year.