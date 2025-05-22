Why Aishwarya Wore Sindoor To Cannes?

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a grand entry at Cannes with sindoor in her maang, putting to rest to all rumours about unrest in her marriage.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Aishwarya walked the red carpet before the screening of the film The History of Sound.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

She wore a ivory Banarasi sari with real silver work designed by Manish Malhotra and styled by Allia and Nayaab.

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Describing Aishwarya's outfit Manish Malhotra writes, 'The Indian Queen of @festivaldecannes Beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb At the 78th Cannes Film Festival (@festivaldecannes), the undisputed icon of the Cannes red carpet, the beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb), makes a striking return in a visual statement that honours Indian handloom- a meditation in ivory, rose gold, and silver: a handwoven Kadwa ivory Banarasi handloom #mymmsaree'.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

'The Kadwa brocade technique stands as a true testament to the unmatched skill of Indian weavers.

'Originating from the famed looms of Varanasi, this intricate method involves crafting each motif separately, often using multiple shuttles and supplementary threads.'

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

'The saree features handwoven brocade motifs and hand-embroidered zari detailing in real chandi (silver), further extending the sanctity of the fabric. Draped alongside is a sheer white tissue handwoven dupatta, edged with real gold and silver zardozi embroidery.'

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

'The ensemble marks a deliberate departure from conventional red carpet codes, reintroducing the saree not as nostalgia, but as contemporary couture. A bold assertion from the brand, rewriting what Indian ceremonial dress can signify on the global stage.'

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier /Reuters

'Paired with heirloom high jewellery from @manishmalhotrajewellery featuring , over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds in 18k gold and the rennaissance of ruby statement rings this look foregrounds textile as language, and craftsmanship as power.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya left her hair loose in a centre parting and chose winged eyeliner, red lips, and darkened eyebrows.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

She looked simply beautiful. Do you agree?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

