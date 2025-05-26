Like Alia's Looks At Cannes? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Oréal Paris Official/Instagram

After wearing the Schiaparelli haute couture gown for her debut appearance, Alia Bhatt picked Gucci’s first-ever sari, embellished with Swarovski crystals, for the closing ceremony of Cannes 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Oréal Paris Official/Instagram

Alia let her hair down in soft waves and kept her makeup subtle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Oréal Paris Official/Instagram

Alia's look was styled by Sanya Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Rhea describes it: '@aliaabhatt as my @gucci modern rajkumari for the closing ceremony at Cannes with @lorealparis with a custom mini jackie, and all custom victorian set diamonds by the amazing team at @malabargoldanddiamonds.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Giorgio Armani/Instagram

Up next, Alia wore a Giorgio Armani Prive's figure-hugging, tube-style gown to attend L’Oréal's initiative to honour women's voices, 'Lights on Women' Award.

She paired the gown with matching earrings and ring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Alia became a Gucci girl again, this time in a mustard yellow vintage outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

She added a matching cropped jacket, a floral printed silk scarf and a pair of sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

This look was styled by Rhea Kapoor as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia finished her look with a handbag and big Gucci sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela shares a picture with Alia and writes, 'CANNES CAPTION PL. #CannesCrushers serving looks so fierce the red carpet’s still recovering !'

