Like Alia's Looks At Cannes? VOTE!

After wearing the Schiaparelli haute couture gown for her debut appearance, Alia Bhatt picked Gucci’s first-ever sari, embellished with Swarovski crystals, for the closing ceremony of Cannes 2025.
Alia let her hair down in soft waves and kept her makeup subtle.
Alia's look was styled by Sanya Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.
Rhea describes it: '@aliaabhatt as my @gucci modern rajkumari for the closing ceremony at Cannes with @lorealparis with a custom mini jackie, and all custom victorian set diamonds by the amazing team at @malabargoldanddiamonds.'
Up next, Alia wore a Giorgio Armani Prive's figure-hugging, tube-style gown to attend L’Oréal's initiative to honour women's voices, 'Lights on Women' Award.
She paired the gown with matching earrings and ring.
Earlier in the day, Alia became a Gucci girl again, this time in a mustard yellow vintage outfit.
She added a matching cropped jacket, a floral printed silk scarf and a pair of sunglasses.
This look was styled by Rhea Kapoor as well.
Alia finished her look with a handbag and big Gucci sunglasses.
Urvashi Rautela shares a picture with Alia and writes, 'CANNES CAPTION PL. #CannesCrushers serving looks so fierce the red carpet’s still recovering !'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff