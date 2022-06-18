'He Is The Coolest Dad On Earth'

We'd asked YOU to share your Favourite Daddy Memory and tell us why he is special.

Ihina Amorita Ali, 16, tells us about her father Firoz Ali, whom she fondly calls D.

IMAGE: This is one of my favourite photographs with Dad, said Ihina Amorita Ali.

'You will notice that I am sharing my feelings at the party and he listens to me attentively. Don't we all want someone to share our feelings and thoughts? There's my Dad. Always.'

I love my Dad the most, not because I can do anything to him -- prank, or just jump into him, paint him, take his photographs in his most awkward positions, anything.

Everything about my Dad is great.

A couple of years ago when Mama and I went on a holiday to Assam, our native place, I could not visit the zoo, and I told this to my Dad.

He promised me that on our next trip he will take me to the zoo. And, he did exactly that.

He spent an entire day with me at Guwahati zoo -- only the two of us. It was fun.

That's an incident I will never forget! The list is endless. For all my mistakes, he covers up and takes the blame on himself.

When I was a kid, I'd wet the bed while sleeping. Without waking up Mama he'd change my clothes and the bed sheet.

He is the first one to let me do shopping, cycling on the road without any help. Whenever I need something, like a toy, Mama would find some excuse. But Dad would say: "Buzu (the way he calls me) you don't have to ask for it, just tell me how nice it is". And the toy would be home.

During both lockdowns in the last two years, like many others we too suffered from a cash crunch. But my Dad didn't let me feel it.

He flooded the home with so much chocolates, cookies and different kinds of potato chips so much that I had a festive holiday during the lockdown.

Dad's lesson to me? 'Don't be greedy about anything even if it is your favourite momo. You may not get it on the same day. We may not have the time or money even though we want to give it to you, but you will get it.'

I am 16 and waiting for my board examination results to be declared.

Last evening I asked him which career I should opt for. His reply was simple: 'There is nothing bad or good. All (streams) are good -- be it science, arts or commerce. Do whatever you want to do, but see that you excel in it. Success will come to you automatically.'

For me, he is the coolest Dad on earth. He shares everything with me -- his pain and pleasure.

Love you Dad for being my Dad, for letting me have the chance to write this. And, thank you Rediff, for letting me share my feelings.

