News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Father's Day: Tell Us What Your Dad Means To You

Father's Day: Tell Us What Your Dad Means To You

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
June 10, 2024 10:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

This Father's Day, tell us about your dad. This is your space, where you can tell him the things you always wanted to but never did.

Saif Ali Khan with his children

IMAGE: Taimur, Sara, Ibrahim and Jeh with their father Saif Ali Khan.
Kindly note that this image has been only been posted for representational purposes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

What was your dad like?

Was he strict? Stern?

Hands-on or hands-off?

Did he like to play rough and tumble games with you? Take you to the park? Limit your screentime because he knew too much of it was not good for you?

Did he make an effort to understand your new-age world and laugh it off when he just couldn't 'get it'?

Was he your teacher when it came to life lessons? Your bulwark when it came to life's storms? What advice did he share that proved life-changing for you?

How did your feelings for your father change when you became a father yourself?

Share your daddy stories, and daddy pictures, with us.

Tell us what makes your father special, what makes the picture you are sending us special.

Let's celebrate our dads this Father's Day (June 16).

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) with your name and where you are from. Don't forget to include that picture.

We'll carry the best entries right here at Rediff.com.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
5 Life Hacks My Dad Taught Me
5 Life Hacks My Dad Taught Me
Father Is Not My Superhero. Or Mr Perfect...
Father Is Not My Superhero. Or Mr Perfect...
My Dad My Hero
My Dad My Hero
Hardik, Bumrah Scale New T20I Landmarks
Hardik, Bumrah Scale New T20I Landmarks
What Smriti, Anurag said after omission from Modi 3.0
What Smriti, Anurag said after omission from Modi 3.0
Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot
Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot
Lawyers, MBAs, postgrads among Modi's new cabinet
Lawyers, MBAs, postgrads among Modi's new cabinet

More like this

The Sheer Pain Of Losing My Father

The Sheer Pain Of Losing My Father

What I Learned From Papa

What I Learned From Papa

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances