News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 'My father is my hero'

'My father is my hero'

By YUTIKA KAPOOR
June 17, 2022 11:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We'd asked you dear readers to share your Favourite Daddy Memory and tell us why he is special.
Check out this cute response we received.

Yutika with father Kaushik Kapoor

IMAGE: Yutika Kapoor, 9, from Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, shared this cute photograph clicked on her father Kaushik's birthday in 2020.
She says: "My father is my hero. He works very hard. He plays with me on Sundays. He helps mummy in the kitchen."
"Happy Father's Day. Mummy and I love you very much."

Dear readers, lets celebrate Fathers.

Choose your favourite photo of your dad and tell us why that picture means so much to you.

Is there a valuable lesson your father has taught you? Or an incident from his life that you can never forget?

What is it you love most about your father and why?

Send us your responses at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject line: 'My Dad'). Share your stories about your father, along with his picture. Do remember to mention your NAME, your FATHER'S NAME, and where you LIVE.

We'll feature the best responses on Rediff.com.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
YUTIKA KAPOOR
COMMENT
Print this article
Father's Day Special: What I learned from Papa
Father's Day Special: What I learned from Papa
Father's Day Special: 'He was hardworking and sincere'
Father's Day Special: 'He was hardworking and sincere'
How my father's advice changed my life
How my father's advice changed my life
Masoom Review
Masoom Review
British athletes subjected to 'child abuse': report
British athletes subjected to 'child abuse': report
Indians' funds in Swiss banks soars to Rs 30,500 cr
Indians' funds in Swiss banks soars to Rs 30,500 cr
An Indian Discovery That Will Help Healing
An Indian Discovery That Will Help Healing

More like this

Father's Day: Tell Dad Why He Is Special

Father's Day: Tell Dad Why He Is Special

The Coolest Dads On Instagram

The Coolest Dads On Instagram

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances