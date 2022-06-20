News
My Dad, the UN Peace Keeping Officer

My Dad, the UN Peace Keeping Officer

By Dr K RASHMI and RAJATH
June 20, 2022 15:54 IST
We'd asked YOU to share your Favourite Daddy Memory and tell us why he is special.

Dr K Rashmi shares a special memory with her father Raghu Vir Kumati

Dr K Rashmi and Rajath from Hyderabad shared a special memory from July 1999 about their father Raghu Vir Kurmati. Recalls Dr Rashmi:

In July 1999, Raghu Vir Kurmati, my dad, was selected as a United Nations Peace Keeping Officer.

His mission was to maintain peace in the severely war affected areas of Bosnia for a year along with many other brave officers.

He was ranked number 1 in shooting, English and other tests further being promoted as region incharge, human rights investigator who investigated war crimes and even went to the International Court of Justice for war victims.

This was the first time Dad was away from us for so long.

We cried for days, were never prepared for his mission and filled his suitcase with our handwritten letters.

Once he left for Bosnia, our days were gloomy.

Ma, me and Thamudu (little brother) would just wait for his call and type him lengthy e-mails.

Days were marked on the calendar for his return date. Hope was one day closer.

Of course, he came home to see us after 6 months with almost 25 kg of chocolates while others (from his team) went on a Europe tour.

We heard stories about people from the other side of the world and how warm their culture was. That's when I fell in love with Bosnia, the country in which my Dad worked as a UN officer.

Though as a kid it was painful for us, we gradually realised what actually our Dad is trying to achieve and how proud we are for his contribution.

After this successful mission, my Dad and several brave officers from across the world were sent on many such missions.

My Dad himself was on another mission at Kosovo in 2007.

Bosnia gave us some tears, gloomy months, sadness of war, separation from our Dad. But it also gifted us with much valuable lessons of hope, freedom, togetherness and the inspiration that there are real people out there sacrificing a lot for peace and love in the world.

Much love to Dad, all those officers and Bosnia! I knew I would be here one day!

Dr K RASHMI and RAJATH
