MumbaiU: Learn Astronomy, Drama, Gardening

What is it about?

The University of Mumbai's Centre for Extra Mural Studies is inviting applications for weekend certificate courses in the following subjects:

Astronomy and Astrophysics

Gardening and Nursery Maintenance

Landscape Designing and Maintenance

Dramatics

Geology

Archaeology

Ancient Indian Arts and Science

Epigraphy

Numismatics

Forts and Fortification

Admissions are also open for post-graduate degree MA archaeology (two years full-time) programme.

Important dates

The last date to submit your applications is July 25, 2025.

Contact

For additional details, students can visit the official website extramural.org (external link) or contact 8355900858.

