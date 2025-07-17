HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MumbaiU: Learn Astronomy, Drama, Gardening

July 17, 2025 11:04 IST

The University of Mumbai's Centre for Extra Mural Studies is inviting applications for weekend certificate courses in these subjects.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

What is it about?

The University of Mumbai's Centre for Extra Mural Studies is inviting applications for weekend certificate courses in the following subjects:

  • Astronomy and Astrophysics
  • Gardening and Nursery Maintenance
  • Landscape Designing and Maintenance
  • Dramatics
  • Geology
  • Archaeology
  • Ancient Indian Arts and Science
  • Epigraphy
  • Numismatics
  • Forts and Fortification

Admissions are also open for post-graduate degree MA archaeology (two years full-time) programme.

Important dates

The last date to submit your applications is July 25, 2025.

Contact

For additional details, students can visit the official website extramural.org (external link) or contact 8355900858.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

