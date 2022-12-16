News
Ananya, Khushi Make A Splash In Magenta

By REDIFF STYLE
December 16, 2022 14:44 IST
Cancel: Purple and lilac.

Hail the new Colour of the Year: Viva Magenta.

Warm and cool at the same time. Fearless and joyfully optimistic too.

Viva magenta was voted the 'unconventional shade for an unconventional time'.

The Pantone Institute's newly-nominated hue is for people with a rebellious spirit and that's you and me, right?

So, without further ado, welcome viva magenta!

Folks are already rushing to their closets to dig out stuff and are sporting the au courant shade...

IMAGE: Magenta vs pale sea blue: 'Queen of Cool' Ananya Panday debuts the colour with lots of shells -- in her ears, on her wrist and at her waist.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What is viva magenta? It's a cross between mauve and crimson and Raveena Tandon does a further mix-match of the rang with roses and candles and red lipstick.
There are more variations of red and magenta in this frame than one can count!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A dreamy Khushi Kapoor in the year's top shade.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor abides by the new colour code.
If you do a search online, plenty of festive wear in magenta is now available.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone included a viva magenta kurta in her mega blockbuster movie poster, and we couldn't help but go: "Wow!"
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This new animated, pumped-up red is the colour of elegance too. Shilpa Shetty harmonises magenta on magenta via her jacket and sari and you have to appreciate the effect.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
