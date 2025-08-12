HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Move Over Trends, Ananthika's Setting Vibes

August 12, 2025

In a world of fashionable trend chasers, 8 Vasantalu's Ananthika Sanilkumar is doing her own thing -- and doing it well. Think flowy maxi dresses, earthy cottons and handwoven sarees.

Effortlessly elegant, her wardrobe leans into comfort. In fact, she recently did martial arts in a magenta silk saree and pulled it off like it was the most natural thing in the world.

Her wardrobe doesn’t scream for attention and she proves you don’t need to be loud to make a lasting style statement.

 

Ananthika Sanilkumar

IMAGE: Ananthika's tiered dress, which takes inspiration from the aqua of the sea, is perfect holiday wear. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananthika Sanilkumar/Instagram

 

Ananthika Sanilkumar

IMAGE: Simple sari. Simpler jewellery. No makeup. Doesn't she look stunning?

 

Ananthika Sanilkumar

IMAGE: She embraces romance in a playful pink tie-dye sari and fiery red blouse.

 

Ananthika Sanilkumar

IMAGE: When a beautiful printed blouse meets a chocolate-coloured sari, this is the gorgeousness that happens.

 

Ananthika Sanilkumar

IMAGE: Now, wouldn't you like a princess moment like this?

 

Ananthika Sanilkumar

IMAGE: White on the beach? Why not? Especially when you can look as lovely as Ananthika.

 

Ananthika Sanilkumar

IMAGE: In an orange silk sari with a magenta pink blouse, this girl knows how to slay.

 

Ananthika Sanilkumar

IMAGE: When it comes to style, jhumkas and saris are her ultimate dream team.

Ananthika Sanilkumar

