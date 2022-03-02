News
Elnaaz Norouzi's Cute, Casual Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 02, 2022 09:39 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of Elnaaz Norouzi's stunning style.

IMAGE: Elnaaz is a chic queen in an off-white top worn with beige pants.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Making a fashionable statement in a figure-hugging black dress, teamed with matching heels and a multi-colour handbag.

 

IMAGE: Sexy in black! Elnaaz glams it up in a lace corset and a short bob.

 

IMAGE: Flaunting her curves in a flattering animal print dress.

 

IMAGE: Elnaaz looks ready to paint the town red.

 

IMAGE: Upping the glamour quotient in smart casuals.

 

IMAGE: The actress cuts a pretty picture in this printed off-the-shoulder dress.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
