Rediff.com  » Getahead » 'Mom, I Love You So Much!'

'Mom, I Love You So Much!'

By MADHU SUNKARA
May 09, 2024 13:13 IST
We asked you, dear readers, to share your stories about your mother with us.
Madhu Sunkara wrote in to tell us about her mom, Satya Mani.
To share your Mother's Day story with us (Mother's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 12), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Mother's Day) along with your name, age, the place where you live, your mother's name and picture and your message about your mom.

Mother's Day

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhu Sunkara

That's us -- my mother and my daughter with me in the centre.

My name is Madhu Sunkara and I live in the US.

My mom's name is Satya Mani. She passed away in 2019 but will always remain alive in my heart.

She was my guru. My friend. My partner-in-crime.

She never ever raised voice and always encouraged to me do whatever would be best for me.

I love her and miss her so much!

Thank you, Madhu, it was lovely to hear about the relationship you shared with your mother.

MADHU SUNKARA
