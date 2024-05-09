'Mom, I Love You So Much!'

We asked you, dear readers, to share your stories about your mother with us.

Madhu Sunkara wrote in to tell us about her mom, Satya Mani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhu Sunkara

That's us -- my mother and my daughter with me in the centre.

My name is Madhu Sunkara and I live in the US.

My mom's name is Satya Mani. She passed away in 2019 but will always remain alive in my heart.

She was my guru. My friend. My partner-in-crime.

She never ever raised voice and always encouraged to me do whatever would be best for me.

I love her and miss her so much!

