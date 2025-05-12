HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 'My Maa, The Unsung Hero Of Our Family'

'My Maa, The Unsung Hero Of Our Family'

By AAYAN AGARWALLA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 12, 2025 12:34 IST

x

'The one who tirelessly cares for us, nurtures us, and loves us unconditionally...'
We'd asked you, dear readers, to write a letter and tell your mom how special she is.
Here, Rediff reader Aayan expresses his love for his mother, Puja Agarwalla.

Aayan with his mother Puja Agarwalla

IMAGE: Aayan, right, with his mother Puja Agarwalla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayan
 

My mother's love is the bedrock of my life, a foundation built on unwavering support and endless care.

She is the one who first holds our hand, guides our steps and teaches us the importance of kindness and compassion.

Her gentle touch and warm embrace offers solace in times of difficulty.

Her words of encouragement inspires us to reach for our dreams.

Through thick and thin, a mother's love remains a constant, a beacon of hope and unwavering affection.

My mother is the unsung hero of our family, the one who tirelessly cares for us, nurtures us, and loves us unconditionally.

Her love is a gift, a precious treasure that we cherish and hold dear forever.

Love You Maa.

Your son,

Aayan

aayan with his mother puja agarwalla

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AAYAN AGARWALLA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Maa Kya Hoti Hai, Maa Banne Ke Baad Behtar Jaana Hai'
'Maa Kya Hoti Hai, Maa Banne Ke Baad Behtar Jaana Hai'
'Mom, You Are My Safe Space'
'Mom, You Are My Safe Space'
Snapshots: One Busy Day In A Mom's Life
Snapshots: One Busy Day In A Mom's Life
10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum
10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum
Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum
Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kakdi Ki Sabji: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 3

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

VIDEOS

Vice Admiral AN Pramod issues stern naval warning to Pakistan2:10

Vice Admiral AN Pramod issues stern naval warning to...

Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra snapped in style post a glam dinner in Bandra!1:03

Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra snapped in style post...

Dhanashree spotted in Bandra in casual chic look1:00

Dhanashree spotted in Bandra in casual chic look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD