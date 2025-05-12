'My Maa, The Unsung Hero Of Our Family'

'The one who tirelessly cares for us, nurtures us, and loves us unconditionally...'

We'd asked you, dear readers, to write a letter and tell your mom how special she is.

Here, Rediff reader Aayan expresses his love for his mother, Puja Agarwalla.

IMAGE: Aayan, right, with his mother Puja Agarwalla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayan

My mother's love is the bedrock of my life, a foundation built on unwavering support and endless care.

She is the one who first holds our hand, guides our steps and teaches us the importance of kindness and compassion.

Her gentle touch and warm embrace offers solace in times of difficulty.

Her words of encouragement inspires us to reach for our dreams.

Through thick and thin, a mother's love remains a constant, a beacon of hope and unwavering affection.

My mother is the unsung hero of our family, the one who tirelessly cares for us, nurtures us, and loves us unconditionally.

Her love is a gift, a precious treasure that we cherish and hold dear forever.

Love You Maa.

Your son,

Aayan