News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » #Mom&Me: 'Amma inspires me to be a better person'

#Mom&Me: 'Amma inspires me to be a better person'

By PRATIKSHA SHETTY
May 04, 2022 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We'd asked you, dear readers, to tell us why your mother is special.
Pratiksha Shetty explains how her Amma inspires her to be a better person.

Pratiksha Shetty with her mother Rajani Shetty

IMAGE: Pratiksha Shetty with her mother Rajani Shetty.

My Amma is special because she always inspires me to be a better person in life.

Even though we fight over silly things, she truly understands me like no one else.

Anyone who knows Amma will agree that she spreads happiness and smiles with people around her.

What I really admire about her is her selfless nature and readiness to help without any hesitation.

There have been so many instances where she has been unwell and we have told her to rest. But she'll pay no heed and go out of her way to help the person/s who requested her some favour.

The best part is no matter what the situation or challenge is, she will always be available with a ready smile on her face. And that's exactly why I want to be like her.

According to me, she's a true diva and an allrounder.

Dear Readers, let's celebrate Mothers.

Choose your favourite photo of your mom's and tell us why that picture means so much to you.

Is there a valuable lesson your mother has taught you?

Or an incident from her life that you can never forget?

What is it you love most about your mother and why?

Write a poem for her or sing her favourite song as part of your message.

Send us your responses at getahead@rediff.co.in subject line: 'Mom and Me'). Share your stories about your mother, along with her picture. Do remember to mention your NAME, your MOTHER'S NAME, and where you LIVE.

We'll feature the best responses on Rediff.com.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PRATIKSHA SHETTY
COMMENT
Print this article
Tell Your MOTHER Why She Is SPECIAL
Tell Your MOTHER Why She Is SPECIAL
'You are an Iron Lady for me'
'You are an Iron Lady for me'
10-yr-olds make card for late Mom
10-yr-olds make card for late Mom
Hardworking Sudharsan has the talent to go places
Hardworking Sudharsan has the talent to go places
UP girl raped by cop when she went to file rape case
UP girl raped by cop when she went to file rape case
Pension of 58K MoD personnel delayed over ID proof
Pension of 58K MoD personnel delayed over ID proof
Sensex falls Rs 1300 pts over RBI rate hike, Fed fears
Sensex falls Rs 1300 pts over RBI rate hike, Fed fears

More like this

'I wish my mother was there to support me'

'I wish my mother was there to support me'

'Happy Mother's Day Ma'

'Happy Mother's Day Ma'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances