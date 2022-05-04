Mom&Me: 'Amma inspires me to be a better person'

We'd asked you, dear readers, to tell us why your mother is special.

Pratiksha Shetty explains how her Amma inspires her to be a better person.

IMAGE: Pratiksha Shetty with her mother Rajani Shetty.

My Amma is special because she always inspires me to be a better person in life.

Even though we fight over silly things, she truly understands me like no one else.

Anyone who knows Amma will agree that she spreads happiness and smiles with people around her.

What I really admire about her is her selfless nature and readiness to help without any hesitation.

There have been so many instances where she has been unwell and we have told her to rest. But she'll pay no heed and go out of her way to help the person/s who requested her some favour.

The best part is no matter what the situation or challenge is, she will always be available with a ready smile on her face. And that's exactly why I want to be like her.

According to me, she's a true diva and an allrounder.

