News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » #Mom&Me: 'My Amma is my strength and motivation'

#Mom&Me: 'My Amma is my strength and motivation'

By DHIRAJ SHETTY
May 06, 2022 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We'd asked you, dear readers, to tell us why your mother is special.
Dhiraj Shetty from Hyderabad writes about his mother Ratna Shetty.

Dhiraj Shetty with his family

IMAGE: Dhiraj Shetty with his family and mother Ratna Shetty, extreme right.

My mother Ratna Shetty lives in Mumbai and I am working in Hyderabad.

My Amma is my strength and motivation. She is the one behind all my achievements.

My father died when I was fourteen, leaving her a widow with two sons.

Amma is one of the highly disciplined and hardest working persons I have ever known.

This combined with her love and gentleness enabled her to make a success of each of her children.

While growing up, I remember her telling us to toughen up; that this is reality we are living in. She taught us not to expect or depend on anyone.

She is a self-made woman and an inspiration to my kids.

Dear Readers, let's celebrate Mothers.

Choose your favourite photo of your mom's and tell us why that picture means so much to you.

Is there a valuable lesson your mother has taught you?

Or an incident from her life that you can never forget?

What is it you love most about your mother and why?

Write a poem for her or sing her favourite song as part of your message.

Send us your responses at getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line: 'Mom and Me'.
Share your stories about your mother, along with her picture.
Do remember to mention your NAME, your MOTHER'S NAME, and where you LIVE.

We'll feature the best responses on Rediff.com.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
DHIRAJ SHETTY
COMMENT
Print this article
Mom and me: 'Her nurturing simply continues'
Mom and me: 'Her nurturing simply continues'
'She played the role of a mother and father'
'She played the role of a mother and father'
Woman I admire: 5 lessons I learned from my mother
Woman I admire: 5 lessons I learned from my mother
Like Yami's Goa Vibe?
Like Yami's Goa Vibe?
The Brutal Battle for Mariupol
The Brutal Battle for Mariupol
Hot Styles From Mexico
Hot Styles From Mexico
Sable conquers another frontier, breaks 5000m Nat mark
Sable conquers another frontier, breaks 5000m Nat mark

More like this

'Amma inspires me to be a better person'

'Amma inspires me to be a better person'

Mom and me: 'Maa, you are my life'

Mom and me: 'Maa, you are my life'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances