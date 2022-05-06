Mom&Me: 'My Amma is my strength and motivation'

We'd asked you, dear readers, to tell us why your mother is special.

Dhiraj Shetty from Hyderabad writes about his mother Ratna Shetty.

IMAGE: Dhiraj Shetty with his family and mother Ratna Shetty, extreme right.

My mother Ratna Shetty lives in Mumbai and I am working in Hyderabad.

My Amma is my strength and motivation. She is the one behind all my achievements.

My father died when I was fourteen, leaving her a widow with two sons.

Amma is one of the highly disciplined and hardest working persons I have ever known.

This combined with her love and gentleness enabled her to make a success of each of her children.

While growing up, I remember her telling us to toughen up; that this is reality we are living in. She taught us not to expect or depend on anyone.

She is a self-made woman and an inspiration to my kids.

