More Pix: The Diya Shah-Jeet Adani Wedding

February 10, 2025 17:59 IST

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, recently tied the knot with Diva Shah, the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, in a beautiful ceremony at the Belvedere Club in Ahmedabad.

While the wedding embraced Indian traditions, it was not a star-studded affair.

The couple wore specially crafted shawls created by Manish Malhotra in collaboration with the NGO, Family of Disabled.

The NGO also created accessories for the wedding.

This was keeping Jeet's desire -- he supports specially abled people -- in mind.

His father also made a Rs 10,000 crore charitable donation.

Glimpses from the shaadi:

Jeet Adani

IMAGE: Jeet Adani with his bride, Diva Shah, and his parents, Gautam and Priti Adani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeet Adani/Instagram

 

Jeet Adani and Divya Shah

IMAGE: Jeet wore a beige sherwani, gold shawl and a multi-stringed ruby necklace.
Diva complemented him in a Sabyasachi lehenga in regal shades of maroon, gold and ivory and a statement diamond necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeet Adani/Instagram

 

Jeet Adani and Divya Shah

IMAGE: Can we just say major fairy-tale vibes? Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeet Adani/Instagram

 

Jeet Adani and Divya Shah

IMAGE: These two are clearly head-over-heels in love. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeet Adani/Instagram

 

Jeet Adani and Divya Shah

IMAGE: For the pre-wedding ceremony, Diva kept it elegant in a pastel lehenga and emerald and diamond jewellery.
Jeet looked dapper in monochrome. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeet Adani/Instagram

 

Jeet Adani and Divya Shah

IMAGE: A romantic moment, captured forever. Photograph: Kind courtesy WeddingWire India/Instagram

 

Jeet Adani and Divya Shah

IMAGE: During the sangeet, they twirled and spun in coordinating floral ensembles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeet Adani/Instagram

 

Jeet Adani and Divya Shah

IMAGE: Don't they complement each other beautifully? Photograph: Kind courtesy WeddingWire India/Instagram

 

Jeet Adani and Divya Shah

IMAGE: Their happily-ever-after! Photograph: Kind courtesy Paveenaa Rathour/Instagram

 

