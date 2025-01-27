HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Janhvi, Samiksha, Sara Beat The Monday Blues

By SHRISTI SAHOO
January 27, 2025

Monday blues? All of us know what that is; all of us dread it yet and all of us face it.

How can you beat its stranglehold?

Here's a fun way.

Samiksha Pednekar

IMAGE: Start the week like Samiksha Pednekar with a dressy denim outfit featuring both panels and stitchwork. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

 

Kubbra Sait

IMAGE: Embrace your individuality with a denim outfit that showcases interesting details. Kubbra Sait accessorises it with a pair of fun contrasting earrings and a neat top knot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubbra Sait/Instagram

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: Feeling royal? Then Akanksha Sharma’s velvet kurta -- made even more beautiful with her smoky eyes, nude lips and kundan jewellery -- is just the outfit your need. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Channel your inner Aphrodite like Janhvi Kapoor in an embellished pearl outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Get into full vacation mode with Sara Ali Khan's colourful, printed mix-and-match avatar; it's guaranteed to bring on positive vibes and more then a few smiles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Sanjana Sanghi

IMAGE: Stay fresh and fun in a vibrant printed top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram
 

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Ananya, Kriti Look Stunning In Mermaidcore!
