How Janhvi, Samiksha, Sara Beat The Monday Blues

Monday blues? All of us know what that is; all of us dread it yet and all of us face it.

How can you beat its stranglehold?

Here's a fun way.

IMAGE: Start the week like Samiksha Pednekar with a dressy denim outfit featuring both panels and stitchwork. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Embrace your individuality with a denim outfit that showcases interesting details. Kubbra Sait accessorises it with a pair of fun contrasting earrings and a neat top knot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubbra Sait/Instagram

IMAGE: Feeling royal? Then Akanksha Sharma’s velvet kurta -- made even more beautiful with her smoky eyes, nude lips and kundan jewellery -- is just the outfit your need. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Channel your inner Aphrodite like Janhvi Kapoor in an embellished pearl outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

IMAGE: Get into full vacation mode with Sara Ali Khan's colourful, printed mix-and-match avatar; it's guaranteed to bring on positive vibes and more then a few smiles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Stay fresh and fun in a vibrant printed top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

