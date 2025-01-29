HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mithila's Too Cute For Words!

January 29, 2025 11:06 IST

Mithila Palkar is known for her versatile work in web series like Little Things and films like Karwaan.

Now, she is taking you on a whimsical ride in Sweet Dreams, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mithila's signature curly hair is a reflection of her free-spirited personality. Her style is a mix of chic and playful -- often pairing modern silhouettes with bohemian flair.

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar’s Europe holiday look features a bright, bold red and a cool, comfy white. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: Prints on prints, statement jewellery and smokey eyes because who says you can't mix it up and still look fabulous?

 

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: Red hot and ready to slay with a tiny bag and a pout that’s bigger than her fashion game.

 

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: Coordinated and cool with hair that’s effortlessly wavy -- that's her signature style.

 

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: Blazing through life in a rani pink suit, rose applique and all.

 

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: She wings it with bold eyeliner.

 

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: And that's a look at the spicy outfit; her ponytail too means business.

 

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: Pastels with a desi twist; after all, elegance never goes out of style.

 

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: She goes traditional with the sari, gold and gajra, then brings in a modern twist with that blouse! 

Mithila Palkar

REDIFF GET AHEAD
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Radiant Raashii!
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
Forget Blouses, This Hot Trend Is IN!

