Mithila's Too Cute For Words!

Mithila Palkar is known for her versatile work in web series like Little Things and films like Karwaan.

Now, she is taking you on a whimsical ride in Sweet Dreams, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mithila's signature curly hair is a reflection of her free-spirited personality. Her style is a mix of chic and playful -- often pairing modern silhouettes with bohemian flair.

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar’s Europe holiday look features a bright, bold red and a cool, comfy white. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Prints on prints, statement jewellery and smokey eyes because who says you can't mix it up and still look fabulous?

IMAGE: Red hot and ready to slay with a tiny bag and a pout that’s bigger than her fashion game.

IMAGE: Coordinated and cool with hair that’s effortlessly wavy -- that's her signature style.

IMAGE: Blazing through life in a rani pink suit, rose applique and all.

IMAGE: She wings it with bold eyeliner.

IMAGE: And that's a look at the spicy outfit; her ponytail too means business.

IMAGE: Pastels with a desi twist; after all, elegance never goes out of style.

IMAGE: She goes traditional with the sari, gold and gajra, then brings in a modern twist with that blouse!

