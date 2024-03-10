Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World

India played host to Miss World beauty pageant after 28 years and 24-year-old Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic was crowned winner of the 71st edition of the contest in a dazzling ceremony held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

Krystyna competed with contestants from 115 countries to win the title.

Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun was crowned first runner-up and India's Sini Shetty made it to the Top 8.

Krystyna is a model and is currently pursuing her degrees in law and business.

Fluent in English, Polish, Slovak and Germany, she is an advocate of sustainable development in education and has founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation.

She has also opened and volunteered at an English school for the underprivileged children in Tanzania.

Having spent nine years in an art academy, she is very passionate about music and enjoys playing the transverse flute, says her profile on the Miss World website.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com photographs the stunning beauty queen post her win.