News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World

Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: March 10, 2024 11:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India played host to Miss World beauty pageant after 28 years and 24-year-old Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic was crowned winner of the 71st edition of the contest in a dazzling ceremony held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. 

Krystyna competed with contestants from 115 countries to win the title. 

Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun was crowned first runner-up and India's Sini Shetty made it to the Top 8. 

Krystyna is a model and is currently pursuing her degrees in law and business. 

Fluent in English, Polish, Slovak and Germany, she is an advocate of sustainable development in education and has founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation. 

She has also opened and volunteered at an English school for the underprivileged children in Tanzania. 

Having spent nine years in an art academy, she is very passionate about music and enjoys playing the transverse flute, says her profile on the Miss World website.    

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com photographs the stunning beauty queen post her win. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'When you win Miss World, doors open...'
'When you win Miss World, doors open...'
'Priyanka Chopra Was A Clear Winner'
'Priyanka Chopra Was A Clear Winner'
Meet Sini Shetty, Miss World India
Meet Sini Shetty, Miss World India
Can BJP's Christian outreach secure LS seat in Kerala?
Can BJP's Christian outreach secure LS seat in Kerala?
Ranji Trophy final: Shreyas falls cheaply
Ranji Trophy final: Shreyas falls cheaply
2nd Test tantalisingly poised as NZ bowlers rock Aus
2nd Test tantalisingly poised as NZ bowlers rock Aus
Indian Wells PICS: Djokovic makes winning return
Indian Wells PICS: Djokovic makes winning return

More like this

Exclusive! India's First Miss World

Exclusive! India's First Miss World

When I Won Miss World 25 Years Ago...

When I Won Miss World 25 Years Ago...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances